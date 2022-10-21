The 10 best Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ memes

At the stroke of midnight on Oct. 21, Taylor Swift sent the music industry into a state of mayhem with a collection of 13 (well, actually 20) songs that comprised her 10th studio album Midnights. The internet has since been ablaze with reactions from Swifties and those who simply appreciate good music. Even Spotify crumbled from the chaos, briefly crashing upon Midnights‘ release.

Swift, who is known for presenting vastly different personalities with each new album, took an about-face turn from the spirit and tone of her eighth and ninth sister studio albums, Folklore and Evermore. With Midnights, Swift returns to her Reputation roots, tossing jabs and insinuations at people from her past.

And Swifties are here for it. Following the album’s release, social media has been flooded with memes of every shape, color, and size. Here are 10 of the best memes currently occupying the internet, starting with the bare-bones truth: Midnights — and by extension Taylor — is not just an album, it’s lifestyle. No… a religion.

So much so that people around the world shuffled their feet into work the following morning, sleep deprived but otherwise on cloud nine.

Me at work today after staying up to listen to Taylor Swifts new album pic.twitter.com/XRtZcNFMrl — The Office Memes (@OfficeMemes_) October 21, 2022

Midnights is, as we call it, a no-skip album, thanks in large part to the one and only Jack Antonoff, Swift’s fellow songwriter and producer.

TAYLOR I AM NOT OKAY EVERY SONG IS SO BEAUTIFUL I LOVE IT ALL SO MUCH pic.twitter.com/EKUfKknu2o — tati is the problem 💌🧣🍉 (@darkbluetntv) October 21, 2022

Swift and Antonoff have no doubt just emerged from their basement — ahem, we mean studio — welcomed by a horde of fans with the light of the sun in their eyes.

Jack Antonoff coming out of Taylor Swifts basement today pic.twitter.com/EszWp33ZDt — 💫 (@heyjaeee) October 21, 2022

It doesn’t matter what’s going on in life, Midnights is here to comfort you.

all taylor swift stans rn: pic.twitter.com/EsBJKr34Lx — t (@swifterous) October 21, 2022

Ascend to the heavens that is Midnights, young padawan. Let it take you over.

MIDNIGHT RAIN BY TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/ioVZ8QGAv0 — katie has a Question…? (@swiftwarcraft) October 21, 2022

Bask in its glory. Revel in its beauty. Hold tight to the magic that is Swift’s songwriting.

If you do, you might just find your ears dipped in gilded gold, for that is the effect Taylor Swift has on ear drums.

pov: are you listening midnight by taylor swift pic.twitter.com/EePw0vFYUS — out of my sophi🧃system do Louis (@gaysloves_harry) October 21, 2022

And then, succumb to the emotions Swift so rudely makes you feel.

Why do Taylor Swift’s lyrics match Wanda so well… It’s evil. #TSmidnighTS pic.twitter.com/WaGPGbsOxE — alias (@itsjustanx) October 21, 2022

After you’ve wiped your tears and powdered your nose, it’s time to toss your hair back and drag those thigh-high boots out of the closet because it’s time to enact some “Vigilante Sh*t.”

It doesn’t matter if it’s midnight or mid-morning, Taylor Swift has officially arrived with what many are calling her best album yet. That’s a high bar to set given the success of heavy hitters like 1989 and Folklore. Then again, if anyone’s going to outdo Taylor, it’s Taylor.