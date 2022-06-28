When it comes to maneuvering through the entertainment industry, few artists hold a candle to Blac Chyna.

Her influence spans careers and fields, as Chyna shifts focus and adapts to each new aspect of the entertainment world. Her primary focus is on modeling and makeup, two areas she’s been carefully perfecting over years of work, but she’s dipped her toes into several other fields over the years. These days, her name is nearly as recognizable as those of the Kardashians, but a number of people don’t actually know what Chyna does. They’ve seen her name on the news and in magazines, but the skills that propelled her to fame remain a mystery.

That’s due, in large part, to the multifaceted origins behind Angela Renée White, the woman behind the Blac Chyna moniker. Known primarily as a model and socialite, Chyna has also tried her hand at professional makeup and music, and these days has several success stories to hang her hat on. Her work in modeling, in particular, has served the former stripper well, allowing her to accumulate a solid amount of wealth. She’s turned the money her modeling and work in reality television have earned her into a lucrative career in makeup and education, and seems poised to build upon her current affluence even more.

Blac Chyna’s net worth

Blac Chyna got her start as a young stripper in Miami. Her work at a popular downtown Miami club gave Chyna the name recognition she needed to slowly edge her way into fame, and eventually launched her into the modeling world. As cover shoots started piling up, Chyna suddenly found herself fielding offers. Around 2010, she was appearing on a range of magazines and even found work as Nicki Minaj’s stunt double in Kanye West’s “Monster” music video.

After several years of rubbing elbows with major stars, Chyna transformed into a celebrity in her own right. She put the money she earned through modeling into her own boutique in 2013, launching 88fin with fresh clothing and Chyna-approved products. This success soon allowed the former model to launch her own brand of lashes, “Lashed by Blac Chyna,” and her own beauty bar, which she opened in Los Angeles in 2014.

These days, Chyna is balancing her lash line, beauty bar, and boutique alongside frequent appearances in reality television. She was a mainstay among the Kardashians for several years, first as a foe to Kylie Jenner and later as Rob Kardashian’s girlfriend. The two even welcomed a child into the world before they split, but these days Chyna has distanced herself from the famous family, instead turning her focus to her own fame and fortune.

Her work has paid off in the form of a solid net worth. The 34-year-old is currently worth around $5 million all on her own, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She’s accumulated this wealth through her varied business and entertainment pursuits, as well as work on OnlyFans.

Chyna’s income has grown markedly over the years, with the last few in particular seeing an uptick in her earnings. Even before she was raking in the big bucks, however, she was pulling in millions per year. She earned around $2 million per year in 2018, 2019, and 2020, according to Celebrity Net Worth. These days, without a link to the Kardashians or her own reality program, she may be earning a bit less, but her OnlyFans income may be serving to supplement the lost income.

Regardless, Chyna’s $5 million net worth will carry her far. She’s already reinvested it via her boutique and beauty bar, and the future is likely to hold plenty more opportunity for the popular model.