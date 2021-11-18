Ever since first coming out way back in 1949, Lego has been one of the most popular toys available. Even to this day, these interlocking bricks have withstood the test of time and are as popular as ever. Combine that with the popularity of Marvel Comic superheroes and it’s a match made in heaven.

With such expansive characters and visuals, Marvel and Lego complement each other perfectly and make for some extremely unique Lego sets. Whether it’s Iron Man, Spider-Man, or Shang-Chi, there’s a Lego set for everyone. Here are a few of the best Marvel Lego sets available right now.

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers: Infinity War The Hulkbuster

Image by LEGO via Amazon

Specifications A callback to one of the most memorable scenes in the second Avengers film. The Hulkbuster armor looks just as cool in Lego form as it does on the big screen. This set not only makes for a fun build but a great model as well. It even includes a theme-appropriate platform to set the Hulkbuster armor on.

LEGO Super Heroes Attack on Avengers Tower

Image by LEGO via Amazon

Specifications A great model set for a centerpiece in any Avengers-themed Lego display. The Avengers Tower is one of the most iconic images in the MCU and it makes a great place to assemble all the Avengers Lego pieces in a collection.

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Venom

Image by LEGO via Amazon

Specifications This set offers the opportunity to build a Lego copy of Venom’s ugly mug. The model comes with its own built-in stand to make it extra presentable. The only problem is that you can’t put it on like a mask.

LEGO Marvel The Guardians’ Ship

Image by LEGO via Amazon

Specifications Star-Lord might have a lame name, but he’s got a really cool ship. Now it’s ready to be put together and displayed in all its glory. As a bonus, it features a stand with a movable base to perfect any desired look.

LEGO Art Marvel Studios Iron Man

Image by LEGO via Amazon

Specifications An interesting take on the typical Lego set, this one encourages extra artistic creativity. With this Iron Man-themed set aspiring builders can create their own wall art with various inspired color pegs.

Shang-Chi Battle at The Ancient Village

Image by LEGO via Amazon

Specifications To go along with one of the most recent Marvel films, this Shang-Chi-themed Lego set comes with a large dragon and some Minifigures including Shang-Chi, Wenwu, and Deathdealer.

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Spider-Man: Web Warriors Ultimate Bridge

Image by LEGO via Amazon

Specifications Spider-Man has a lot of fights on bridges, so this is the perfect set to emulate that. A particularly large set with a lot of complicated parts makes this a perfect set for a Spider-Man Lego enthusiast.

Lego has so many sets available it can be hard to decide which ones to get. Hopefully, this article helped narrow down some holiday gift ideas.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to We Got This Covered.