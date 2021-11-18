Ever since first coming out way back in 1949, Lego has been one of the most popular toys available. Even to this day, these interlocking bricks have withstood the test of time and are as popular as ever. Combine that with the popularity of Marvel Comic superheroes and it’s a match made in heaven.
With such expansive characters and visuals, Marvel and Lego complement each other perfectly and make for some extremely unique Lego sets. Whether it’s Iron Man, Spider-Man, or Shang-Chi, there’s a Lego set for everyone. Here are a few of the best Marvel Lego sets available right now.
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers: Infinity War The Hulkbuster
Specifications
A callback to one of the most memorable scenes in the second Avengers film. The Hulkbuster armor looks just as cool in Lego form as it does on the big screen. This set not only makes for a fun build but a great model as well. It even includes a theme-appropriate platform to set the Hulkbuster armor on.
A great model set for a centerpiece in any Avengers-themed Lego display. The Avengers Tower is one of the most iconic images in the MCU and it makes a great place to assemble all the Avengers Lego pieces in a collection.
Why We Recommend
Comes with multiple Lego Minifigures including Iron Man and Thor
This set offers the opportunity to build a Lego copy of Venom’s ugly mug. The model comes with its own built-in stand to make it extra presentable. The only problem is that you can’t put it on like a mask.
Star-Lord might have a lame name, but he’s got a really cool ship. Now it’s ready to be put together and displayed in all its glory. As a bonus, it features a stand with a movable base to perfect any desired look.
Why We Recommend
9” tall and 23” wide
Comes with multiple Lego Minifigures including Thor and Star-Lord
An interesting take on the typical Lego set, this one encourages extra artistic creativity. With this Iron Man-themed set aspiring builders can create their own wall art with various inspired color pegs.
Why We Recommend
3167 pieces
Enough pegs to make three different Iron Man armor variations
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Spider-Man: Web Warriors Ultimate Bridge
Specifications
Spider-Man has a lot of fights on bridges, so this is the perfect set to emulate that. A particularly large set with a lot of complicated parts makes this a perfect set for a Spider-Man Lego enthusiast.
Why We Recommend
Comes with a lot of Minifigures including Spider-Man, Spider-Girl, Green Goblin, and Aunt May