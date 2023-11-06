How to enjoy Free Donut Wednesday at Dunkin’ for the rest of 2023

As November rolls around, so too, do Holiday deals and specials from all of your favorite coffee chains.

This year, Dunkin’ is getting into the giving spirit with a free donut every week. Starting Nov. 1, members of the Dunkin’ rewards program can get a free donut alongside any drink purchase. This deal is available every Wednesday for the rest of 2023.

If you’re not a rewards member and you want to get in on the freebies, it’s not too late to join. All you have to do is download the Dunkin’ App or visit the website and sign up using your email and phone number. Through the rewards program, you can rack up points on your purchases, get exclusive deals, and, most importantly, get a free donut with your beverage every Wednesday. Dunkin’ rewards members will also have extra opportunities to earn points during the holiday season and get even more freebies.

https://www.tiktok.com/@dunkin/video/7296894633651490090?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc

If you’re unsure of what drink will taste the best with your donut, fear not, alongside this deal, Dunkin’ has rolled out its suite of Holiday drinks. The cookie butter cold brew is back for its second year; the white chocolate latte and the spiced cookie iced latte have also returned.

Other seasonal flavors include the peppermint mocha latte, peppermint mocha hot chocolate, brown sugar cookie iced chai latte, and anything in a white chocolate flavor that you could imagine.

If you want to feel extra festive, Dunkin’ always has seasonal sprinkles for all its regular flavors in late November during the holiday season. It also offers several seasonal food specials including loaded hash browns and triple chocolate muffins.

If you find yourself bored with your regular morning coffee every Wednesday, it can’t hurt to spice it up with a fun and festive drink, a free donut, or a cup of loaded hash browns. You can get your half dozen or dozen donuts in festive boxes and your seasonal (or nonseasonal) drinks in festive cups, hot or iced.

Starbucks also rolled out its holiday drinks and cups on Nov. 1 and its seasonal menu contains all your festive favorites.

Whether you’re a Starbucks or a Dunkin’ person, there are plenty of festive drinks to go around for the rest of the season. And if peppermint and white mocha aren’t your thing, at the very least you can get a free donut or bakery item with your plain black coffee every Wednesday.