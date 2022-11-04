Powerball, one of the biggest lottery games in North America, is currently sitting on its largest jackpot prize in history, numbering a whopping $1.6 billion USD.

Needless to say, the grand prize will be attracting its fair share of hopeful players, and they’re sure to start coming in droves before long. Wondering how to toss your hat into the ring? Here’s everything you need to know if you’re vying for a shot at $1.6 billion USD.

When does the draw take place?

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Powerball draws occur twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 pm EST (7:50 pm PT). At the time of writing, the schedule for the next draw is Nov. 5 at 10:59 pm EST. The official cut-off for ticket purchases is an hour before the draw is to occur, so keep this in mind if you go to make a purchase.

How can I play?

Residents of the United States and Canada can participate in the Powerball lottery online by registering an account at the game’s official website. From there, players may purchase Powerball tickets, and then select five numbers numbering one to 69, alongside a sixth number, which can range from one to 26 and will serve as the “Powerball number.”

Prizes are given out to players who have three to five chosen balls that match the result of the draw, with that range expanding to zero to five chosen balls if the Powerball number matches the draw.

A “Power Play” can be added to your ticket for the additional cost of $1.00 USD. This will randomly select an additional ball from a pool of 42, with 24 of those balls containing a 2x multiplier, 13 having 3x, three having 4x, two having 5x, and one having a 10x multiplier, the last of which is only added if the jackpot is below $150 million (i.e. the 10x multiplier won’t be available for this particular upcoming draw). If you win a prize with a Power Play-enabled ticket, your prize will be multiplied by the corresponding amount.

Once your ticket has been submitted, you will receive an email copy of it. As for any winnings you make off of your ticket, they will be sent straight to your Powerball account and you will be notified of the same via email or text message.