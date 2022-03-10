“Roll and write” games have been popular for as long as board game fans can remember. It all started with the old-timey classic Yahtzee. Since then, several other games have used the “roll and write” concept to develop their own games around it.

Playing roll and write games is easy — you roll the dice and maintain a scoresheet. You might have come across some games that follow this mechanism. It usually requires at least two to four players. Each game takes about 40 minutes to finish.

Grab a sheet of paper and a bunch of dice! We are about to list some of the best roll and write games available out there.

Lanterns Dice

Specifications As the name might suggest, the game has a lot to do with lights and lanterns. Players become artisans that are tasked with decorating the lake with lanterns for the harvest festival. The four dice represent all colors of lanterns. After rolling them, players can decide where to put the lanterns. You can get special bonuses for fireworks and additional colored lanterns.

Silver & Gold

Specifications Silver & Gold is more of a “flip and write” game. Instead of rolling the dice, you flip a card to move ahead in the game. Silver & Gold is themed around a treasure island that players have to discover and unearth. Each crossed-out card will bring you closer to the golden treasure. The fast-paced game takes about 20 minutes to complete. You will need two to four players to join the fun.

Railroad Ink Challenge

Specifications Railroad Ink is a well-known game, and the yellow variant is a fun desert-themed take on it. The gameplay is simple — you roll the dice and connect the railway lines to the exits. The goals vary with each game and it takes about 30 minutes to finish. You need at least two players to play and you can accommodate up to six players. The best part is that you can combine the yellow desert set with the Blazing Red one to fit in 12 players.

Cartographers

Specifications Cartographers is an RPG but with cards. In this “flip and write” game, players take on the role of a cartographer working under Queen Gimnax. Your job is to map the land and claim it for the kingdom. Of course, some regions are more valued than others. This game can be played by one player or it can accommodate up to 100 players. Each round takes up to 40 minutes to finish.

Tiny Towns

Specifications Tiny Towns is more of a strategy board game than your typical roll and write game. Players become the mayors of a new town and are responsible for creating a prosperous little community with scarce resources. You have to make the most out of the resources that you get and be careful not to waste them. Tiny Towns can be played by up to six players. A single game takes about 45 minutes to complete. This game is more suitable for players aged 14 and above.

Welcome to Your Perfect Home

Specifications This is another “flip and write” game where players have to flip cards to win. Players take on the role of an architect in 1950s America. You have to flip cards to take actions. These actions can be building structures, improving parks, adding facilities, and more. Each action you take gives you points that you record on a scoresheet. Welcome can be played by a single player or a group of friends. The fast-paced game takes 25 minutes to complete.

Qwinto

Specifications Qwinto is like a successor to the hit game Qwixx. To play, participants simply have to roll the colored dice and note down numbers for all the colors. If you complete the row for a color, you’ll get more points for that color. The player with most points wins the game. Qwinto can be played with two to five players. The fast-paced game is easy to learn and action-packed.

