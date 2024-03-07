Is ‘One Piece’ coming to ‘Fortnite?’

Fortnite really comes through with its collaborations, but surprisingly, One Piece has never been among Epic Games’ team-ups — despite having worked with a few anime in the past. And you know how one thing leads to another — it only takes one anime to get the ball rolling.

At this point, Epic Games and Fortnite have featured skins and in-game features from over 130 collaborations over the years. Some of them are with musicians — as is the newly announced Lady Gaga collab — while others include NBA legends. Ultimately, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched if the new season of Fortnite included a collaboration with Shonen Jump or Toei Animation, finally bringing One Piece onto Spring Lands — though the stakes would be higher than ever.

Is One Piece collaborating with Fortnite?

Via Crunchyroll

Long story short: we’re not yet sure if One Piece is coming to Fortnite in Chapter 5, but there is a reason why fans believe the Straw Hats may soon join the Epic Games’ collaboration roster. For starters, the rumors of a crossover began when Donald Mustard, before leaving Epic, changed his Twitter online location to “The Blue Ocean,” followed by a video of himself standing in front of the sea. Though small, these allusions to the blue ocean did not go unnoticed by fans.

On the most recent @XboxEra Podcast, a rumor has been mentioned that One Piece is set to come to #Fortnite in the future. pic.twitter.com/nFMLapWGPr — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 11, 2024

Moreover, in the XboxEra podcast, it was also shared that the upcoming Fortnite collaboration would indeed be with One Piece. While this may be nothing but speculation, leaks from XboxEra often turn out to be true. However, at this exact point in time, there is no official confirmation from Epic Games that an upcoming collaboration is imminent, nor is it confirmed to be with One Piece specifically. But hey, they’ve done Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, and Attack on Titan — what’s one more?