Resident Evil Resistance Open Beta Dates Revealed

Capcom finally broke radio silence yesterday on when fans eager to play Resident Evil 3 could expect to get their hands on the previously announced demo.

Later this week, March 19th, Raccoon City opens its doors temporarily for any brave (or foolish) soul to explore its zombie-infested streets with one simple task: escape. Former S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine is the star of this particular horror show, of course, and while she has an arsenal of weapons at her disposal, even a well-trained officer such as herself will require help when faced with the fearsome Nemesis. Whether players of the demo will encounter the monstrous bioweapon remains to be seen, though we expect a tease at the very least.

Regardless of the nightmarish obstacles you’re forced to overcome in order to complete the demo, however, you’ll want to hold off on deleting it from your hard drive straight away, as it serves another purpose.

On March 27th, Capcom plans to hold an open beta for Resident Evil Resistance which, for those unaware, is an asymmetrical 4v1 multiplayer affair. Included with all copies of Resident Evil 3, the mode pits four survivors against one nefarious Mastermind and tasks the former with escaping various different locations before the latter can kill them off with a variety of traps and monsters jacked up on the T-Virus.

Several maps and Masterminds – all with their own unique abilities – will be available in Resistance at launch, though it remains to be seen if everything revealed so far will be playable in the beta.

Resident Evil 3 is out April 3rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Those yet to secure their pre-order can see here for the best deals and discounts currently available.