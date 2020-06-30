Silent Hill Remake Reportedly In Early Development

As one of the most beloved horror franchises that once stood shoulder to shoulder with Resident Evil in terms of popularity, the continued absence of anything Silent Hill related continues to boggle the mind.

For what’s it’s worth, Konami is clearly aware of a demand among fans for the series’ long-awaited return (gambling machines don’t count, by the way), though despite that, the publisher has been reticent to outline its plans – if indeed, it even has any – for the IP’s future. Prior to its cancellation in 2015 due to Konami and Hideo Kojima’s split, Silent Hills remains the last time a game based in the universe was known to be in active development, with any and all leaks surfacing since being exactly that.

Perhaps the most high profile of these is the rumor that Sony has entered into talks with Konami to produce or at least partially fund a PlayStation-exclusive Silent Hill game, with even Kojima himself at one point suggested to be involved in some form or fashion. Given that Sony’s first PS5 showcase has already come and gone without even the slightest hint of such a collaboration, we’re inclined to label this one an optimistic pipe dream, though don’t give up hope just yet.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us that Ahsoka Tano will make her live-action debut in The Mandalorian and a Resident Evil 4 remake is in the works, both of which were correct – Silent Hill is, in fact, in the early stages of making a comeback, with development on a remake of the original game currently underway. At this stage, precisely how extensive the project aims to be isn’t clear, though we wouldn’t be at all surprised to learn that Konami, upon seeing what Capcom has achieved with Resident Evil 2 and 3‘s remakes, is shooting for something similar.

For now, though, all we can do is speculate with the tantalizing information so far provided. But tell us, are you on board for a next-gen remake of the Silent Hill that started it all, or would you much prefer to see a proper sequel? Sound off in the usual place below!