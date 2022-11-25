Where to find PlayStation 5 in stock on Black Friday 2022

If you’ve been searching in vain for a Sony PlayStation 5 for the past two years, today is your day.

Black Friday is upon us, and both online and brick-and-mortar retailers are rejoicing. Particularly in the U.S., the day after Thanksgiving has become a holiday unto itself. Shoppers set their alarms and get ready for the mad dash for savings as the Christmas buying season officially kicks off.

As part of the massive Black Friday sales, a number of sites dangled PS5s in front of potential buyers. Shockingly, as of 9:30am EST, some retailers still had them in stock. According to Stock Informer, you could still get yours at Walmart and StockX. The site also listed eBay, though you’re likely to pay inflated prices there. Amazon has PS5s listed as “available by invitation.”

Simply having the opportunity to get a PS5 without tremendous hassle or inflated third-party prices is a Black Friday miracle in itself. Originally released in November 2020, it’s been a nightmare for gamers to get their hands on the console, be it the digital or disc version.

Despite high demand, the system was in limited supply worldwide thanks to production woes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gamers prowled the internet, looking for any chance to get their hands on one, oftentimes signing up for alerts and racing one another to the refresh keys on their keyboards. This time last year, the availability was so limited that buyers were willing to brave the cold and camp out all night in front of stores to get a shot at owning a console. Meanwhile, third parties were selling their stock for hundreds of dollars above the MSRP.

The PS5 won’t be in stock for much longer, so don’t delay if you’ve been wanting on the lookout for Sony’s latest flagship gaming device.