3 From Hell Gets New Trailer Teasing One Night Only Return To Theaters

Rob Zombie’s 3 From Hell was only playing on select big screens for three nights last month, which didn’t give many fans enough time to make it to a theater. Due to popular demand though, the movie will now be shown for an exclusive fourth night later this month. The return to cinemas comes with a special video introduction from Zombie himself and a commemorative poster, along with an all-new trailer that was released today.

The one-minute teaser features plenty of violent and bizarre scenes we’ve already seen in other released clips, along with a few new ones. Quotes from favorable reviews break up the action, too, which looks to be as over-the-top and gory as advertised.

The extra release occurs one day before the flick will be available to purchase on Blu-Ray. The box set will be a treat for all of those who weren’t able to make it to any of the screenings, as well as those who’ve already enjoyed the film plenty of times. The disc comes with an especially brutal unrated cut of the R-rated movie and a four-part documentary on how it was all made.

3 From Hell picks up right where the last installment of the series left off. The depraved Firefly family is engaged in a shootout with police that they somehow survive due to some poor shooting by the Sheriff’s Department. They don’t have time to celebrate, however, as they’re all quickly thrown into jail. Fourteen years behind bars only makes the monsters more evil though while they plan their big escape.

Be sure to purchase tickets now for the additional screening on October 14th and/or pre-order the Blu-Ray of 3 From Hell online. This little slice of “horror heaven” isn’t something fans of the genre are going to want to miss out on.