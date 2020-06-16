Amber Heard’s Lawyers Quit The Johnny Depp Defamation Lawsuit

The current global pandemic managed to put Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s court feud on hiatus for a little while, but it seems that the ex-couple will be back at each other’s throats in no time.

So far as the Aquaman star is concerned, though, things have been in favor of her former husband. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor not only has the goodwill of the press and media but also incriminating evidence that could prove that his then-wife was the one who emotionally and physically abused him during their marriage. This is especially interesting when you consider that the narrative up to this point was pretty much the other way around. Apparently, not only did Heard repeatedly harass Depp, but also cheated on him and faked evidence to ruin her husband’s life, the latter of which could actually mean prison time for the actress.

As messy as these court battles often prove to be, it’s safe to say that the drama between the former couple continues to surprise us even now. Among gossip that fans united to cancel Heard from Hollywood, and reports claiming that WB may have actually fired her from Aquaman 2, and even other hearsay suggesting that the actress might have to bear through Hollywood blacklisting, this ought to be the next big blow to Heard in Depp’s multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit.

It appears that due to “travel and logistics” becoming “more costly in light of the pandemic,” Heard’s legal team, headed up by Roberta Kaplan, have all quit.

Kaplan is a well-known attorney associated with the Time’s Up movement in Los Angeles, but since the defamation lawsuit is happening in Virginia, a new team of local lawyers has taken the actress’ case. Given the fact that hotel costs are low right now, the ordeal is suspicious, to say the least. Then again, we don’t exactly know just how much the court case is costing both parties. Still, Johnny Depp‘s attorneys have used the opportunity to throw some shade, saying:

“Ms. Heard’s lawyers, one of whom co-founded the #TimesUp Legal Defense Fund, have now apparently unhitched from Ms Heard’s long-disproven frauds. We intend to discover why,” Adam Waldman told The Blast.

It’s certainly an interesting development, but with the case seemingly going to trial, there’s bound to be much more that’ll emerge in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.