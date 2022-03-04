Angelina Jolie sets ‘Without Blood’ as her next directorial effort

Angelina Jolie and Fremantle Global have announced a three-year deal to produce films, documentaries, and original series with a uniquely international focus.

According to Variety, the contract gives Jolie the flexibility to take on a combination of creative roles, including producer, director, and actor, which she can perform independently or simultaneously depending on the requirements of each respective project. Jolie explains:

“To have the freedom to tell important stories and bring them to a global audience is at the heart of this agreement with Fremantle. I am excited to be working with such a passionate and forward-looking team that has an international perspective.”

Jolie will produce and direct their first offering Without Blood, a film adaptation of the Alessandro Baricco novel Silk. The Oscar winner has previously directed six films, including A Place In Time (2007), In The Land Blood and Honey (2011), and First They Killed My Father (2017).

Fremantle Global CEO Jennifer Mullin made the following statement about the deal:

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Angelina, joining creative forces in the next phase of her extraordinary career as a producer, director, actor, and humanitarian. Fremantle and Angelina share the passion and ambition of telling compelling stories from everywhere in the world, for everyone in the world. We embrace and support the creative independence of our partners and look forward to working with Angelina to bring powerful and unique stories to a global audience.”

The deal was announced with immediate effect.