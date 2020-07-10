Brie Larson Accused Of Deleting Comments On Her YouTube Channel And Flagging Videos

Brie Larson recently came under a lot of fire for her new venture into the world of YouTube. Now, users are accusing the actress of deleting comments and knocking out dislikes.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, most celebrities and movie stars, stripped of their production sets and schedules, are self-isolating at home with little to do. As such, their interaction with fans has at least doubled in the past couple of months. And some of them, surprisingly enough, have started other projects fit for this period of social distancing. John Krasinski was one of them, whose Some Good News YouTube channel got a lot of traction. Though it ultimately received backlash after the actor sold it to CBS.

Nowadays, it’s easy to anger people, especially if you’re a celebrity. So it wasn’t really surprising to see Brie Larson go through the same ordeal when she announced her new YouTube channel. Created to further the Captain Marvel star’s social activism and also serve as a window into some of her personal life dilemmas, the project is already receiving a ton of hate despite the fact that she hasn’t exactly done anything other than announce her intentions. In fact, fans have now noted that the dislikes were at a higher number originally and that some negative comments have been deleted, too.

Brie Larson has allegedly been deleting comments on her YouTube channel, knocking out dislikes, and flagging videos critical of her pic.twitter.com/Nqsn3Eo3yp — TapioCat (@tiny_tapioca) July 9, 2020

Additionally, several YouTube personalities have come forward to criticize the actress, revealing that while Larson pitches her videos as a DIY project, she seems to have a production team behind her new channel. YouTubers have also complained about the fact that the site may be favoring the MCU star, as she’s already able to monetize her videos whereas it takes much longer for others to do the same.

Of course, the influence of Brie Larson as an acclaimed and super-famous Hollywood celebrity is a no-brainer here, but we’ll have to wait and see if the actress will continue with her effort despite the overwhelming backlash.

Tell us, though, what do you think about the new YouTube channel? And should people be giving her a chance? As usual, share your thoughts with us in the comments section.