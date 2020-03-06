The End Of Captain Marvel’s MCU Story Has Reportedly Been Revealed

Captain Marvel has become a force to be reckoned with in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and fans are understandably excited for her triumphant return to the big screen. And while she’ll be sticking around the franchise for a while yet, we all know that Marvel likes to plan ahead and it seems they already have an idea of how the story of Carol Danvers will come to a close in the MCU.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who said Taskmaster would be the villain in Black Widow and that John Cena is playing Vin Diesel’s brother in Fast & Furious 9, both of which turned out to be true – Marvel is interested in taking some cues from the comics and have Captain Marvel be possessed by an evil entity from space in Avengers 5, which will reportedly arrive in 2023.

This dark force would be similar to that of the Phoenix Force from the X-Men comics and will cause her to become even more powerful then she is now. Apparently, it’ll be teased/set-up in Avengers 5 and then play out in full in Captain Marvel 3, where she’ll ultimately be defeated and return to normal. At this point, Carol will then be written out of the MCU, with Monica Rambeau then taking over as the new Captain Marvel.

Of course, we’ve already heard that Rambeau would be replacing Danvers and that the MCU was planning to introduce a black Captain Marvel, but this bit about Carol being possessed is certainly intriguing and should be fun to see unfold. Not to mention that Rambeau, who made her debut in Captain Marvel, will be making a return in the upcoming Disney+ series WandaVison. The exact role she’ll play in the series still remains unclear, but it certainly seems as if all the pieces are beginning to fall into place for her to have an increased presence in the franchise and clearly the studio’s setting her up for something bigger.

But let’s not get too ahead of ourselves. For now, Carol Danvers is the MCU’s Captain Marvel and it’ll remain that way for a while longer.