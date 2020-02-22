Two Familiar MCU Characters Return In New WandaVision Set Photos

Fans everywhere are excited for the upcoming slate of Marvel shows coming to Disney+, and WandaVision is undoubtedly one of the most intriguing titles on the list. We know that Vision will be returning in the Scarlet Witch-led series, but now some photos from the set indicate that two other MCU fan favorites are poised to appear as well.

Characters are always popping up in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe films and this practice will transition over to the small screen moving forward with the Disney+ originals. We know that the villainous Zemo from Captain America: Civil War will return in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, for instance, and the set photos in the gallery below confirm the return of both Agent Woo from Ant-Man and the Wasp and a grown-up version of Captain Marvel‘s Monica Rambeau in WandaVision – who’ve been rumored to be involved in the series for some time now.

See for yourself below:

There are no details as of yet on what these two are up to in the show, but there’s a chance they could both be working for S.W.O.R.D., an organization similar to S.H.I.E.L.D., but operating on an intergalactic level. Previously leaked set photos revealed the organization’s logo and those same pics alluded to Rambeau’s involvement with the agency. Agent Woo, meanwhile, could have been transferred from his FBI post after his involvement with Pym Tech during the aforementioned Ant-Man sequel.

In any case, it’ll be interesting to see what role these characters play in Scarlet Witch’s story, as given the footage we’ve seen so far, it’s safe to say WandaVision will be unlike anything the MCU has ever released when it airs exclusively on Disney+ in December 2020. Don’t miss it.