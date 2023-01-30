Chris Pratt is already being touted as Zachary Levi’s Shazam replacement in James Gunn’s DCU, because of course he is

And so it begins. In the fallout surrounding what many have taken as an anti-vaccination tweet, many are calling for the replacement of Zachary Levi in the Shazam! franchise. And one of the front-runners to take up the mantle of the World’s Mightiest Mortal is everyone’s favorite voice actor, Chris Pratt.

Of course, Pratt’s, “Aw Shucks” demeanor and midwestern boyish good looks aren’t an on-paper match for Shazam. And for that matter, there’s a pretty large question on the table as to whether there will even be a third Shazam! title at all given the current reworking and impending rebirth of the DC Cinematic Universe helmed by current co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Nor does Levi seem to be facing, at present anyway, any major boycott or protest movement insisting that he be replaced. Though anti-vaccination sentiment is certainly viewed as controversial it isn’t necessarily career-killing either and other superhero performers, such as MCU actors Letitia Wright and Evangeline Lilly, have both maintained their respective roles in the Black Panther and Ant-Man and The Wasp franchises.

Many commenters on the original Reddit post suggesting that Pratt don the cape seem to be dubious as well, although they don’t rule out a part in the brand-new DCU altogether. More than a few users suggest that Pratt would do a good turn as Guy Gardner, the brash, volatile, and, frankly, not too-bright redhead who has taken on the role of Earth’s Green Lantern from time to time.

Some other viewers suggested that he play superhero/conman from the future Booster Gold — a role that also seems to be a better fit for the Star-Lord actor than the squeaky clean Shazam. In any case, it does seem that at least a portion of the fan base wants Pratt in the DCU because… he’s worked with James Gunn? Whatever the reason, they may have to wait until the press tour for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 wraps up before they get any reveals from Warner Bros. Discovery.