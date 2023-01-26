As you can’t have failed to notice, one of the most defining sci-fi TV series of the past decade has lost its co-creator and star. In a completely unsurprising move, in the face of his reputation taking a nosedive after domestic abuse charges and disturbing resurfaced DMs, Adult Swim has elected to part ways with Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland. And yet the popular animated show will continue. So who will replace Roiland as the voices of the two titular characters? Fans have some thoughts…

Rick and Morty recasting suggestions range from the absurd to the ingenious

Image via Adult Swim

The task of finding someone(s) new to take over from Roiland as Rick and Morty will be a mammoth-sized undertaking for Adult Swim, but at least the fans are helping them out by throwing some suggestions at the wall. Well, some of them are genuinely great ideas, such as fellow network star Michael Cusack, while others are instances of social media users being unable to contain their inner troll. Could Chris Pratt follow up The Super Mario Bros. Movie by being our new Rick and Morty? No, no he couldn’t.

R&M fans are ready for Dan Harmon to get the Justin Roiland treatment

Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for IMDb

Justin Roiland’s fall from grace has been so complete that there’s little in the way of diehard fans campaigning to get Adult Swim to rehire him. In fact, the exact opposite has happened. Rick and Morty viewers are calling for the network to completely clean house and cut ties with co-creator Dan Harmon at the same time. While not hit with the same severity of damning evidence as his former colleague, Harmon himself is no stranger to controversy and scandal after he admitted to sexually harassment accusations in the past. It remains to be seen whether he’ll be sticking around for season seven or not.

The star of a cancelled Netflix series that nobody’s mourning valiantly attempts to defend it

Image via Netflix

Netflix has earned the ire of the internet many times over the past year for cancelling a beloved series before its time — from Warrior Nun to Inside Job. However, one decision that not a single soul shed a tear over was the news that Resident Evil wouldn’t be back for a sophomore run. Nonetheless, star Ella Balinska has stepped forward to defend the failed reboot of the post-apocalyptic video game universe, maintaining that it was “an amazing story” that she’s “super-proud” of. Good for her.

Rebel Moon star hypes up Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon as a beautiful, action-packed epic

Image via Netflix

One movie that’s risen up to catch the attention of genre fans everywhere is the erotic sci-fi horror Infinity Pool, coming out this week. One of the film’s stars, Cleopatra Coleman, just happens to also be part of another of the year’s big stand-alone sci-fi releases — Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon — which hits Netflix this December. Snyder faithfuls can rest assured this one will live up to expectation as Coleman is promising that it’s a “beautiful… epic” and she’s sure people will “really love the action.”

Beam back here tomorrow, sci-fi fans, as we bring you more of the latest news on Rick and Morty, Rebel Moon, and beyond.