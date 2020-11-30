A Serbian Film Getting Uncut 4K HD Blu-Ray Release This January

Generally regarded as one of the more controversial exploitation pictures of all time, 2010’s A Serbian Film has been the subject of multiple bans and debates over its extensive violence and sexual material. Although it may not quite live up to the hype, it’s definitely a unique watch and is now getting an uncut 4K HD, feature-packed Blu-ray and DVD release this January from Unearthed Films.

For those not aware, the movie is the work of Srđan Spasojević, and deals with a semi-retired porn star who agrees to take part in an independent production that quickly spirals out of control. It’s sufficient to say that the filmmakers don’t hold back in packing the title with numerous unpleasant acts, many of which are difficult to read about, let alone actually see on screen.

From its initial festival and theatrical run, A Serbian Film was subject to significant cuts in order to reach audiences, and was often shown in private viewings to avoid licensing issues. Indeed, many countries chose to ban the production altogether, which only added to its infamy. Critics have also mostly come down on the side of dismissing any deeper merits that Spasojević and co-writer Aleksandar Radivojević may have claimed, including various political themes.

In terms of home availability, we received an edited version on VOD back in 2011, and a limited edition uncut copy on DVD in 2012. The new version of A Serbian Film, though, offers another chance to watch an uncensored edit and this time in 4K HD, which will presumably make the graphic scenes even more disturbing. There’ll also be bonus features including commentaries, interviews, documentaries, and other behind-the-scenes looks at pic, with the full list of extras reading as so:

Commentary with Srdjan Spasojevic & Stephen Biro

Commentary with Joe Lynch & Adam Green of The Movie Crypt

Q&A With Srdjan Spasojevic & Jelena Gavrilović

Q&A from Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival

A Serbian Film Exhibition

A Serbian Documentary Preview

Behind the Scenes of NP

Photo Gallery

A Serbian Film will be available from January 19th, 2021. Will you be picking up a copy, though? As ever, let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below.