Doctor Strange 2 Will Reportedly Introduce [SPOILERS] From Another Dimension

We’ve all been failing miserably at trying to predict where WandaVision is heading on a week-to-week basis, with countless plot leaks and rumored cameos turning out to be almost hilariously wide of the mark, so attempting to unravel what’s going to happen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness thirteen months before it hits theaters is an almost impossible task.

We know that the Sorcerer Supreme’s second solo outing will be informed directly by WandaVision‘s finale, but there’s still no indication of what exactly the connective tissue will be, even though there’s only one episode of the Disney Plus series left. All we can guarantee is that things are going to get very weird, with Wanda and Doctor Strange poised to go on a wild journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s various alternate realities.

Moody Doctor Strange 2 Fan Poster Teases Strange/Scarlet Witch Face-Off 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming, though, that the Illuminati will appear in the film, but they’ll be from a different dimension. Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard that Marvel’s comic book collection of braniacs are poised to make their presence felt in the upcoming sequel, but any and all theories should be taken with at least a pinch of salt for the time being.

After all, there’s been so much speculation about the movie that trying to separate fact from fiction is tricky to say the least, and Richtman himself has previously reported that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be a straight up horror pic with vampires and werewolves, featuring cameos from Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence among others, so don’t take it as a given that the Illuminati are on the way, even if they have regularly found themselves in the conversation surrounding Phase Four.