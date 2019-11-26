Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam Will Join The Legion Of Doom

After years of being attached to the part, Dwayne Johnson is finally about to enter the DC universe as Black Adam. His first solo movie as the anti-hero is due out in 2021 and after that he’s expected to stick around and play a major role in the unfolding DCEU. In fact, it’s possible that he’ll team up with other supervillains and form the Legion of Doom down the line.

We Got This Covered has previously reported that a Justice League reboot is in development and though it’s likely to be a while away, Warner Bros. knows where they want to go with it, as apparently, the antagonists of the film will be the Legion, who were teased at the end of the 2017 original. According to our sources – the same ones who told us Robert Pattinson had clinched the role of Batman – the team roster will consist of Black Adam, Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Deathstroke (possibly recast), Lex Luthor (definitely recast) and Reverse-Flash. A Batman foe and a Wonder Woman foe of unknown identities will also be part of the group.

In related news, it’s already been confirmed that the Black Adam franchise will intermingle with the Shazam! movies, just as you’d expect. Earlier this year, WGTC were the first ones to tell you that a showdown between Johnson’s Adam and Zachary Levi’s Billy Batson was being held back until Shazam! 3, which was later confirmed by Levi himself. Recently, we also shared that Superman is likely to show up in Black Adam 2, which has since been corroborated, with other insiders saying that The Rock wants Henry Cavill on board his films.

As for the Justice League reboot, from what we understand, it’d blend together the different strands of the DCEU, with older stars like Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa teaming up with newcomers like Robert Pattinson’s Batman and a Green Lantern. Of course, it’s still early, early days, but however this project comes together, the odds are high that Black Adam is going to be a regular player in the future of the franchise, and that’s perfectly fine with us.