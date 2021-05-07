Henry Cavill Reportedly Not Done As Superman Just Yet

The first draft of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Superman script isn’t even due to land on the desk of the Warner Bros. boardroom until December, but the backlash is already starting to begin to build towards the reboot being produced by J.J. Abrams. Obviously, the optics aren’t great for fans threatening to boycott a movie shortly after it was confirmed that a black actor will play the title role, but it’s more to do with the studio’s continued mishandling of their comic book properties rather than anything more malevolent.

Henry Cavill is certainly the elephant in the room, though, with supporters of the SnyderVerse continually backing the DCEU’s canonical Kryptonian. They’ve blasted WB for dropping several Superman-shaped bombshells on the actor’s birthday, and they’ve also made it clear that they believe he’d be much better off jumping ship to Marvel Studios, but throughout it all the man himself has maintained complete radio silence.

Of course, that hasn’t stopped countless rumors from making the rounds about what the future holds for The Witcher star in terms of both the Big Blue Boy Scout and otherwise, but until we hear it directly from Cavill, we’re not going to know for definite. However, it was hinted that Abrams’ reboot won’t be connected to any other DC movies currently in development, so there’s still a chance we could see him suit up and report for duty once again, which is exactly what a new report from Small Screen is claiming, with the outlet saying that he may even show up in Black Adam 2.

Obviously, Cavill is still under contract as the DCEU’s Superman, so the top brass would either need to pay him off or burn through his remaining appearances, and it’s clear which one the fans would prefer. There are a lot of elements in play to have him show up in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam franchise, but as always, we’ll just need to wait and see how the cards fall.