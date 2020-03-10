Henry Cavill Could Return As Superman For Space Jam 2

Space Jam 2 is turning out to have an even bigger scope than we thought. Having been in the works for years, we’ve always known to expect the sequel to reheat the premise of the 1996 original, with LeBron James stepping into Michael Jordan’s shoes to play basketball with Bug Bunny and co. However, leaked images have confirmed that the movie will dig deeper into Warner Bros.’ catalogue of iconic characters than just the Looney Tunes.

Leaked pics that have been circulating online reveal that a bunch of supervillains have a surprise cameo in the film, with the group including the Wicked Witch of the West, Bill Skarsgard’s Pennywise from IT, Jim Carrey’s the Mask and even the Joker. As the DC universe is ripe with recognizable characters, though, it seems that there’s a good chance that some superheroes could appear in the sequel as well.

In fact, according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us about Carrey and Skarsgard‘s cameos in Space Jam 2, both of which are now confirmed thanks to those aforementioned leaked photos – not only is WB hoping to get Robert Pattinson on board the project as Batman as well, just for a quick cameo, but Superman could swoop by, too. And the hope is that they can get Henry Cavill back in the tights.

Zack Snyder Shares Tons Of New Justice League Snyder Cut Photos 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This isn’t a done deal just yet, apparently, but there is hope that it could be pulled off as it would only be a tiny role and not a major return within the DCEU, which would likely require a lot of negotiations between the studio and Cavill’s team. That said, given how complicated his future with the franchise is, it’s hard to say whether he’d suit up again for the film or not.

Either way, Space Jam 2 looks to feature a lot of crossover fun when it finally arrives in cinemas on July 16th next year and we can’t wait to see who else might pop up.