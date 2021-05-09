Henry Cavill’s Reportedly Mad At Warner Bros. Over Black Superman News

DC fans are not wholeheartedly loving the news that they’re getting a Superman reboot. While the promise that it will have a black lead is winning praise from some quarters, many are furious that Henry Cavill is effectively being replaced as the DCEU’s main Man of Steel. Especially as further news on the reboot dropped on Cavill’s birthday earlier this week. It looks like it’s not just the fans that this project is offending, though, as the British star himself is rumored to be angry with the development.

Tipster Daniel Richtman has shared that Cavill is “mad” at Warner Bros. about the “black Superman news,” much like his supporters. This has apparently led the star to have “stopped talking to them” for the moment. It’s known that the actor isn’t allowing himself to be given the boot as Clark Kent and is keen to stick around the franchise, but the fact that all this talk of a new Supes dropped on his birthday has allegedly caused him to freeze any discussions he might’ve been having with the studio until he cools down.

“Henry is mad at WB for the Black Superman news and stopped talking to them,” says Richtman.

We’re still trying to work out exactly what the reboot means for Cavill’s future in the DCEU, as it initially looked certain that it would star a different Superman from another universe, maybe Calvin Ellis or Val-Zod. However, the latest intel tells us the movie will feature a race-bent take on Kal-El of Krypton. That said, it won’t be set in mainstream continuity. This suggests the project is very similar to The Batman, which will see Robert Pattinson become the DCEU’s new de facto Batman over Ben Affleck.

It seems like Dwayne Johnson remains in Cavill’s corner, though, and is reportedly working towards getting him involved in his Black Adam films. The Superman reboot, as produced by J.J. Abrams and written by Ta-Nehisi Coates, could still be great, but WB’s dismissive treatment of Henry Cavill is clearly rubbing everybody the wrong way, including the man himself, if we’re to believe this rumor.