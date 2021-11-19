Here are the best gifts for Godzilla fans

Godzilla isn’t called the “King of the Monsters” for nothing. Since he first arrived on screens in 1954, the colossal character has mesmerized fans of all ages. With the latest Godzilla film, Godzilla vs. Kong, doing well at the box office, it seems that the beast will never fall out of popularity.

If you’re looking to buy a gift for the kaiju fan in your life, it can often be hard to know where to start. Over the Godzilla franchise’s long history, there have been loads of different products bearing the sea monster’s likeness, from the cheap to the mind-blowingly expensive. If you’re looking for some quick gifts this holiday season, here’s a rundown of this year’s best gifts for Godzilla and Toho fans.

If you know someone who loves both Neon Genesis Evangelion and Godzilla, then this is the perfect gift for them. This model kit features the Type-3 Kiryu Mechagodzilla from the Godzilla x Mechagodzilla movie from 2002. Rather than the gunmetal grey version seen in the film, this one is painted in the iconic color scheme of EVA Unit-01 from Evangelion.

While it may seem like an odd combination at first glance, it does make sense when you think about it, as Hideaki Anno⏤the visionary behind Evangelion⏤directed the critically-acclaimed Shin Godzilla in 2016. The resulting model also makes a lot of sense, as it’s hard to deny that Mechagodzilla doesn’t look great in this striking color palette.

The kit itself stands at an impressive 9.5 inches tall, making it an excellent display item. While the construction process is on the more complex side, it isn’t too hard to build, and would be a fantastic project to work on during long winter nights. The result is really worth it, making this the perfect gift for any mecha and kaiju fan in your life.

Electronic grabbing banks are a charming novelty item that can be found in many different styles. At first, this box may look like a calm ocean vista, complete with a small boat bobbing on the waves, but if you put a coin on top of the bank, the iconic Godzilla theme will begin to play as Godzilla rises up from the water. Godzilla then lets out his famous roar before grabbing the money and dragging it down into the bank.

The Godzilla model used in this box is really detailed and charming, and the box’s movements are also really smooth, making it fun to watch. This is made better by the box having several different routines, meaning you get a slightly different experience whenever you offer the kaiju a coin.

A cute way to make saving money fun, this bank is a fun stocking stuffer for Godzilla fans who are looking to inject a little whimsy into their financial affairs.

Godzilla doesn’t just dominate the big screen. The character has also appeared in many popular comic series that use the iconic kaiju to tell new and unique stories. Godzilla: Unnatural Disasters collects three of IDW’s most popular Godzilla comic miniseries⏤Godzilla: Legends, Godzilla In Hell, and Godzilla: Rage Across Time⏤into one book.

Legends tells the story of several of Godzilla’s most famous foes, including the lesser-seen Titanosaurus and Kumonga. Godzilla in Hell, as the title suggests, sees the giant monster go on a rampage in the underworld, likely one of the only environments where he’s at a disadvantage. Finally, Rage Across Time goes back in time to look into the myths that led to the creation of Toho’s famous kaiju.

Each of these miniseries tells a different story and features loads of unique and highly-detailed art, making it the perfect entry point for those who want to dive into Godzilla’s comic adventures.

Who doesn’t want to give Godzilla a hug? Now, thanks to toy company Kidrobot, you can! Its Phunny Plush Godzilla is 8 inches tall and features embroidered details. The design is ridiculously charming, featuring a goofy face and cute chibi-style limbs.

This is the perfect gift for Godzilla fans who are looking for something different from the norm. It’s also great for Godzilla fans with young children, as the toy is soft and durable and won’t look out of place among other stuffed animals, even those without atomic breath.

Tamashii Nations is one of the leading names in premium figures, statues, and collectibles. The company makes tie-in products for loads of anime, video games, and movies. The name has become associated with highly-detailed, dynamically-posed, and beautifully-painted figures that are several steps above your average Funko Pop.

Its Godzilla line does not disappoint. In fact, many Tamashii Nations fans argue that its kaiju figures are the company’s best, as the strange anatomy and detailed hides allow Tamashii Nations’ attention to detail to shine through. The products’ range includes a stunning King Ghidorah, several forms of Godzilla, Biollante, and even a Jet Jaguar based on the new Singular Point anime.

Released as part of Funko’s move into the board game field, this game was designed by Prospero Hall, the team behind a load of popular licensed board games. This game sees players take the role of either Godzilla, Mothra, King Ghidorah, or Megalon as they battle for supremacy across Tokyo. The game’s board is a modular cityscape, complete with little buildings you can smash and crash through as you build up power and prepare to take the battle to your foes. On top of this, each kaiju has a unique deck of cards, meaning that you’ll need to change your strategy depending on who you are playing as.

Tokyo Clash is great for both Godzilla lovers and board game fans. It has enough depth to keep you coming back for more while also being simple enough that the whole family can dive in and have a good time.

Godzilla has fought many beasties over his long and illustrious career, and now he can fight your dry air. The Shine range of Godzilla humidifiers are, as the name suggests, humidifiers that use a jet of water mist to increase your room’s humidity.

What sets this one apart from the pack is that it’s actually shaped like Godzilla. To make it even better, the mist comes out of Godzilla’s mouth, making it look like the monster’s trademark atomic breath. When you start the humidifier, it plays the classic Godzilla theme and roars. A second version based on Burning Godzilla from Godzilla vs. Destoroyah also exists. This version uses red LED lights to make the mist appear red, allowing you to recreate Burning Godzilla’s legendary super-powerful breath attack.

Sold exclusively via Godzilla Store Tokyo, these books are a fantastic gift for Godzilla fans. Each of the books focuses on one monster, and the pages are packed with behind-the-scenes information, photographs, and details about the special effects. The highlight of these books has to be the shots of the kaiju suits wandering around the miniature city sets, as they give you a whole new appreciation for the cast and crew behind these legendary movies.

While the text is in Japanese, most of the content is pictures, so even English-speaking fans will find something to love. One of the best things about this series is that it features volumes focused on often-overlooked Toho movies and characters. If you know a fan of Gorosaurus, Dogora, or even the Toho version of Frankenstein’s Monster, this series is a must-buy.

While Godzilla-branded clothing isn’t new, it usually stops at basic T-shirts bearing the kaiju’s image. Toho and Reyn Spooner teamed up to produce these brilliant Aloha shirts. Each shirt has a unique print that pays tribute to a classic Godzilla film, including one based on the fan-favorite Mothra vs. Godzilla.

Each shirt features classic moments from the film recreated in Reyn Spooner’s signature style, and the clever use of color means that the shirts look great at a distance and up-close. If you want something more fashionable than usual nerd wear, these shirts are an excellent choice.

This collection is essential for Godzilla fans, and while they’ll no doubt know the films already, this collection will let them appreciate them in a totally new way. Made by the legendary Criterion label, this collection contains all 15 Showa-era Godzilla films, from the original Godzilla to the fan-favorite Terror of Mechagodzilla.

Each film has been remastered for Blu-ray, allowing you to witness them in stunning, never-before-seen quality. The set is also loaded with extra features, including audio commentaries, interviews with the crew behind the franchise, and the Toho Unused Special Effects Complete Collection documentary that features loads of behind-the-scenes footage and deleted scenes.

All of this is capped off with a beautiful display box that features brand new cover illustrations that will make this collection the perfect centerpiece of any Godzilla fan’s collection.