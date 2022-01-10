James Gunn reveals ‘Peacemaker’ episode lengths

How long are each episode of James Gunn’s Peacemaker? The showrunner himself took to Twitter Monday to answer that very question just days ahead his The Suicide Squad spinoff series is set to hit HBO Max.

The show will be a continuation of the adventures of John Cena’s Christopher Smith, AKA Peacemaker, an antihero under the employ of the U.S. Government known for strictly adhering to his murderous code of bringing “peace” to the world, no matter how many men, women, and children he has to kill to do so.

In answer to a fan’s question about the length of each episode of Peacemaker, Gunn tweeted, “Each episode is however long it needs to be to tell that story (thank you, streaming).” He added that “they average out to around 45 minutes per episode, give or take.”

Peacemaker is recruited into another Task Force X mission in the series, this time code-named Project Butterfly. Along the way, we’ll meet Freddie Stroma’s deranged Vigilante. Once again, we’ll see a pair of familiar government employees under Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller — Steve Agee’s auspices nerdy John Economos and the no-none sense Emilia Harcourt, played by Jennifer Holland.

The show will also feature Danielle Brooks’ Leota Adebayo, Chukwudi Iwuji’s Clemson Murn, and Robert Patrick’s Auggie Smith.

James Gunn has teased other aspects of the show, including that he is really excited for people to see the somewhat secretive episode eight and that he had such a good time making the series that he’d be down to keep making it until he and Cena are “150 years old.”

Catch the first three episodes of Peacemaker on HBO Max on Jan. 13, with new episodes coming out once per week thereafter.