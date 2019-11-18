Jamie Lee Curtis Says Kyle Richards Is Fantastic In Halloween Kills

We have less than a year to wait for Halloween Kills, the first of two planned sequels to the 2018 Halloween. Having recently wrapped production, the studio is already releasing teases of the upcoming pic, with Jamie Lee Curtis leading the praise for what the filmmakers have achieved. Now, however, the star has come out to praise Kyle Richards’ return as Lindsey Wallace from John Carpenter’s Halloween, and the strength of her performance.

Richards, who’s perhaps better known now for being on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is reprising her role as one of the children being babysat by Laurie Strode in the original film. Speaking about her contribution to the new movie, images of which you can see below, Curtis had this to say:

“She is so great that it’s going to be so fun for her audience — who is now used to knowing her for her TV show. [She’s] so beautiful that, you know, she gets very decomposed. Not…you know what I mean. Like, distressed in this movie, in every way. Emotionally, physically, environmentally, and she just completely left that other life and just came and shot for three, four weeks and was amazing. People are going to be bonkers about her. They are going to be so happy to see her be an actress again, and she is absolutely fantastic.”

Halloween Kills BTS Photos Offer New Look At Tommy Doyle And Lindsey Wallace 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, Richards’ Wallace is just one of many returning actors and characters from the 1978 Carpenter film, including Robert Longstreet as Lonnie Elam, as well as original Michael Myers Nick Castle and Nancy Stephens as Nurse Marion Chambers. While some parts have been recast, including Anthony Michael Hall taking on the role of Tommy Doyle, there’ll be plenty of other nods to Carpenter’s work. Notably, the director himself is handling the score, while we’ll likely be getting an extended flashback to 1978.

The recent teaser trailer and behind-the-scenes photos from the sequel are certainly giving us a lot to be excited about for a horror franchise that received an unexpected level of success in Gordon Green’s movie last year, and we look forward to seeing Halloween Kills on October 16th, 2020, before the third and possibly final installment, Halloween Ends, arrives on October 15th, 2021.