Jay And Silent Bob Reboot Blu-Ray Release Date Revealed

Who would’ve thought a reboot of Kevin Smith’s 2001 (really? Eighteen years ago?) stoner comedy Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back would have been such a resounding success? In fact, it even beat out Avengers: Endgame in one particular box office record, making more on average per screen in its opening week than the MCU film did. And pretty soon, you’ll be able to own your own copy as well, as we’re getting word that fans can now pre-order the movie on Blu-ray and DVD.

According to Legion M – which helped finance the pic – Jay And Silent Bob Reboot will be officially released on home video on January 21st, 2020, which is great and all because there isn’t long to wait, but it does mean that there’s no chance of it being a Christmas gift. And that’s certainly a shame.

On top of the disc itself though, fans who pre-order from the site linked below will also get a replica Chronic Con badge that both Jay and Bob wear in the movie. Not bad, right?

Final Jay And Silent Bob Reboot Poster Features Nearly Every Cameo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

For those who haven’t seen it yet, the remake essentially retreads the same plot from the original (the clue is in the title, we guess) in which the titular characters (played by Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith himself) trek to Hollywood to stop a movie being made about comic book characters that share their likeness.

However, there is one difference to the story in that Jay discovers that Justice (his love interest in the original played by Shannon Elizabeth) was pregnant with his daughter and didn’t tell him. The film is also chock full of references and Easter eggs, and Smith has said this will be his first effort to feature a commentary track. Sadly, however, this won’t be on the DVD or Blu-ray as he’s apparently saving it for his podcast.

Still, fans will surely want to take home Jay And Silent Bob Reboot when it hits home video early next year and if you want to secure your copy early, be sure to place your pre-order via the link below.