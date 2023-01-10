Well, here’s a situation to sort the optimists out there from the pessimists. On the one hand, the hype train for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has well and truly pulled out of the station. Not only do we have the brand-new trailer, but the incoming threequel is already teasing its ties to the return of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in 2024’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. On the other hand, 2023 could be a lot leaner for Marvel content than we anticipated as the studio’s Disney Plus plans may be hit by massive delays.

Marvel knows you’re only going to see Ant-Man 3 for the Avengers 5 and 6 set-up, so is obliging accordingly

via Marvel Studios

As director Peyton Reed has admitted, the first two Ant-Mans were widely viewed as “palate cleansers” between the MCU’s major event movies. Well, that’s not the case for Quantumania as the February blockbuster serves as a prelude to 2024’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, what with Jonathan Majors entering the ring as the actual Kang the Conqueror this time. And Marvel is fully aware that the coming of Kang is the threequel’s main selling point. Just take a look at the tagline for the movie’s — surprisingly gorgeous — new poster, which overlooks its titular stars to focus on the arrival of the franchise’s newest big bad. It makes you wonder… What other foreshadowing can we expect in the full film?

Quantumania might be much shorter than expected, but that might be because Marvel isn’t even finished shooting it yet

via Marvel Studios

Continuing the Quantumania chat, the threequel’s runtime is now locked in, and it’s a little on the short side for a movie that’s supposed to have an epic multiversal scope. But maybe the fans are getting antsy too soon, however, as it’s just possible the film’s length might change… considering it’s still shooting. Yes, you read that right, brand-new pics of Paul Rudd on set have hit the web, confirming that some very late-in-the-day reshoots are taking place on the production. Considering there’s only five weeks to go until it’s out in theaters, that’s a little worrying, although not as much of a death-knell for a Marvel project as it would be at any other studio.

Phase Five is already off to an alarming start as rumors point to three Disney Plus series being pushed back into 2024 and 2025

via Marvel Studios

However Quantumania turns out, we’ve still got a ton of Marvel content coming our way in 2023, right? Well, maybe not as much as we hoped, at least according to the latest rumors. As you may have heard, there’s talk of not one, not two, but three of the MCU’s Disney Plus shows being delayed — namely, Echo, What If…?, and Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Now, it’s being claimed that Agatha could even be pushed right back until 2025, which is terrible news for those WandaVision stans out there who can’t wait to have Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness back on our screens — not to mention the A-list ensemble cast that spinoff is sporting. Leave it to Agatha to curse Marvel’s schedules.

The Marvel machine never stops so don’t miss another batch of the hottest MCU news around when it rolls right off the assembly line tomorrow.