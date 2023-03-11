The Marvel rumor mill has dropped its latest dubious bombshells, this time positioning Brie Larson as a key factor in why one of the Multiverse Saga’s hottest upcoming sequels has been hit with a six-month delay. And, as you’d expect, the fandom is reacting to that in an entirely calm and non-combative manner. Elsewhere, official Disney comments about the future shape of the MCU are causing riots and celebrations in equal measure.

Brie Larson getting accused of ruining The Marvels with diva behavior sends her defenders and detractors into battle

Image via Marvel Studios

It’s a fact that Disney has delayed The Marvels from its original summer release slot to this November, but now some more inflammatory information is alleging the reason why. New rumors are claiming Brie Larson clashed with co-star Teyonah Parris on-set and was upset with Disney for removing her character’s name from the title, with the film itself colorfully described as a “sh*t show” by apparent sources. As you’d expect, while trolls are gleefully reacting to the reports, Larson’s loyal supporters are hitting back at the dubious claims.

Disney telling us that not every Marvel movie will become a franchise from now on elicits both tears of sadness and relief

Image via Marvel Studios

You know franchise fatigue is real when even Disney CEO himself Bob Iger is pondering aloud over whether the MCU needs to shrink down. That’s right, the Mouse House’s big cheese has admitted that he now feels that not every Marvel franchise needs a sequel or three, with the name of the game going forward to be about introducing new characters into the universe. So don’t expect every movie series to get itself a trilogy in the future. While that might be bad news for some, others are honestly pretty relieved at that promise, given the state of recent less-popular follow-ups like Thor: Love and Thunder and Ant-Man 3.

Daredevil shifting its shoot to a loaded location suggests Matt Murdock isn’t the only Defender about to be born again

Images via Netflix Studios / Remix by Keane Eacobellis

Daredevil: Born Again only started shooting this week but we’ve already learned that Jon Bernthal will be back as the Punisher. What’s more, confirmation that the series will be shifting its shoot to none other than Harlem very soon has only got the fandom convinced that another Defenders Saga favorite could be popping by as well. Here’s a hint: they share a name with the guy from Face/Off. And what with Krysten Ritter rumored to be back as Jessica Jones, it’s looking like pretty much all the Defenders could return. Although maybe don’t hold out too much hope for Iron Fist…

Talk of a Silver Surfer TV series happening is still up in the air, but rest assured more of the latest Marvel news will be surfing your way very soon.