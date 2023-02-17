Latest Marvel News: Disney Plus delays crisis means MCU fans will have to wait even longer for a beloved hero to finally debut

Well, that bout of optimism lasted long. After the MCU’s Phase Four disappointed overall, Phase Five promised to be the franchise’s big redemption, starting with the highly enticing Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Except the threequel has turned out to be one of the worst-reviewed entries in the entire Marvel universe, and now we’re hearing that the rest of this chunk of the Multiverse Saga is going to be suffering from considerable delays as Disney restratagizes its business plans. Oof.

Phase Five goes from bad to worse as Disney orders Marvel to go slow, leading a much-anticipated project to be stalled

Images via Marvel Studios

Kevin Feige worried fans with his recent admission that future Disney Plus shows will be more spread out, and now a new illuminating report has revealed that Disney’s Bob Iger is ordering the House of Ideas to slow down with its streaming output as subscriptions dwindle. Unfortunately, this means that many projects that would have been fast-tracked are being sent backwards, including the long-awaited live-action debut of cosmic hero Nova, which was rumored to be a Special Presentation. All in all, this is exact opposite of the big recovery for the MCU that fans were anticipating.

Quantumania has a lazy but effective tactic to distract fans from its bad reviews: remind them of better times

Image via Marvel Studios

Quantumania is now finally out there for the world to see, but it’s just a shame that it’s arriving in cinemas under such an underwhelming reception. Unable to trot out all the positive reviews in its latest promo, then, the movie’s marketing machine is taking a pretty cynical and yet admittedly effective alternate route of getting folks hyped for it: by reminding them of how much they love the Avengers. Just a few bars of Alan Silvestri’s iconic theme is enough to leave the fandom feeling a rush of nostalgia and restoring their interest. We’re just a load of superhero-loving Pavlov’s dogs.

Patrick Stewart drops a second Deadpool 3 spoiler by letting slip another OG X-Men icon could be making their own MCU return

Image via Disney Plus

At least Deadpool 3 seems like it’s still going to be a major highlight of Marvel’s output over the next two years. First Patrick Stewart let slip that he’s “on standby” for a surprise return as Professor X in the Ryan Reynolds vehicle, now he’s gone and admitted that he might be joined by his X-Men BFF on the film as well. Naturally, the thought of one of the most iconic Marvel supervillains ever coming back has sent the fans into meltdown. Stewart might be spoiling things left, right, and center, but honestly Marvel should let him continue as he’s currently propping up our excitement practically single-handed.

Fans are theorizing that Loki might be the secret hero of Avengers: Secret Wars, but it’s no secret that more Marvel news is coming your way tomorrow.