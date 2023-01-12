The Golden Globes isn’t often a notable event for the Marvel universe, but it seems like things are changing as the franchise just broke the glass ceiling at this year’s historic 80th ceremony. Meanwhile, a sequel to one of Phase Four’s best films might already be on its way as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania‘s other much-anticipated villain (sorry, Kang, we’re not talking about you for once) could rescue the reputation of an Iron Man 3 evil.

Angela Bassett proves she’s a real-life queen by making Marvel history with her Golden Globes win

In a well-deserved win, Angela Bassett walked away with the Best Supporting Actress award at the 80th Golden Globes ceremony this Monday for her powerhouse turn as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the process, she becomes the very first star to land herself the accolade for a performance in a Marvel Studios production. Now we just have to wait and see if Wakanda Forever can repeat its predecessor’s success at the Academy Awards as well.

Meanwhile, Letitia Wright might’ve just leaked that Black Panther 3 is happening much faster than expected

The Golden Globes also delivered another unexpected bonus for Black Panther fans as the new protector of Wakanda herself, Letitia Wright, appears to have let slip that the next chapter in the saga could be arriving much sooner than we guessed. The British actress seemed to confirm that Black Panther 3 is already in the works, despite the sequel only hitting theaters a couple of months ago. A potential threequel isn’t officially on Marvel’s docket as yet, but it looks like it’s only a matter of time.

Corey Stoll’s M.O.D.O.K. might end up redeeming another boring Iron Man knockoff villain to boot

Corey Stoll’s totally unexpected (I mean, we never saw this coming…) return as M.O.D.O.K. in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hopefully go some way to redeeming Yellowjacket, one of the MCU’s more forgettable villains. What’s more, fans are predicting that he might end up fixing up a similarly weak antagonist from way back in Iron Man 3. The hope is that M.O.D.O.K. could be revealed as the real brains behind A.I.M., originally introduced as Aldrich Killian’s baby. What with Wenwu being outed as the real “Mandarin” in Shang-Chi, Killian is slowly being erased from continuity. Aw, shame.

Ryan Reynolds just won’t let Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool 3 title slip go

Hugh Jackman caused waves when he appeared to let slip that Deadpool 3 was really called Wolverine and Deadpool, something that the Australian X-Man and Ryan Reynolds have now successfully gaslit us all into thinking was a deliberate gag. Reynolds has once more proven that he can’t let it go while making fans’ days all over again by laying into his frenemy and soon-to-be-co-star yet again in his latest hilarious video. Won’t be long until the pair will be suiting up together to shoot their Marvel threequel.

