Latest Marvel News: Studio reveals what we all suspected about ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ as superstar siblings fight for X-Men role

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally almost here, but even though Marvel has been keeping its greatest secret under wraps all this time, it looks like the truth has finally leaked just as the sequel is about to enter theaters. Elsewhere, another Ghostbusters legend looks to be hoping to follow Ant-Man 3‘s Billy Murray into the MCU as two celebrity sisters begin the battle to be chosen as the franchise’s rebooted version of a fan-favorite X-Men member.

On the eve of its release, Black Panther 2‘s biggest secret may have been revealed

Image via Marvel Studios

Yes, we might now definitively know who the new Black Panther is as two separate sources of the highest authority have seemingly confirmed the hero’s identity. For starters, Marvel prez Kevin Feige gave the game away by talking about which of the movie’s stars shouldered the burden most of all, while a new Hot Toys action figure for the film depicts a certain character in the Panther suit. A lot of fans will want to pat themselves on the back right now.

A Storm is brewing as two celebrity sisters want in on the MCU’s X-Men team

Image via 20th Century Fox

Marvel remains frustratingly vague about when the X-Men could arrive on the scene, but that’s not stopping Hollywood heavyweights from holding open auditions to play mutant heroes. First, Keke Palmer proved once and for all why she would be the best Rogue this Halloween, and now superstar siblings Chloe and Halle Bailey have made it known that they both would love to portray Ororo Munroe, aka Storm in the MCU, following in the sky-striding footsteps of Alexandra Shipp and the latter’s near-namesake Halle Berry.

Wakanda Forever star hopes to assemble yet another superhero team

Photo via Marvel Studios

With the Young Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the Marvels, and many more on the way already, we don’t really need any more MCU superhero teams, but one Wakanda Forever star has a new pitch nonetheless. Mabel Cadena is playing Namora, cousin to Namor, in the movie and she’s hoping to reprise her role as part of the Agents of Atlas, which would presumably be headed up by Randall Park’s Jimmy Woo, going by the comics. Screw it, forget what I said before. Give it to us, Marvel.

First Bill Murray, now another Ghostbusters icon voices Marvel interest

Image via Sony

Bill Murray is entering the Marvel multiverse in next February’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but one of his old Ghostbusters co-stars is likewise eyeing up an MCU role. Winston Zeddemore star Ernie Hudson has admitted that he’s great pals with Marvel producer Louis D’Esposito and the pair frequently talk about bringing Hudson aboard, although they have yet to find “the right thing” for the actor. Why not make it Ant-Man 4 and get Dan Aykroyd and Sigourney Weaver involved, too?

You know who to call for all your latest Marvel news, so be sure to return here tomorrow.