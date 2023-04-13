There’s a lot riding on The Marvels ending Marvel Studios’ rocky 2023 on a high once it eventually arrives in November, but the fact the movie has earned itself an embarrassing accolade isn’t exactly encouraging — although, in the case, maybe the movie isn’t to blame. Elsewhere, James Gunn has a field day swiping MCU stars for his first DCU project while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 manages to ruin its own surprises. Sigh, you couldn’t just keep it under your hat for a few more weeks, Marvel?

The Marvels is officially the most-disliked Marvel Studios movie trailer in history after a single day

Photo via Marvel Studios

Brie Larson haters gonna hate, we guess. Surprising no one who kept up with all the ridiculous renewed backlash against The Marvels‘ Oscar-winning, billion dollar-grossing leading lady, the trailer for the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel has achieved the dubious honor of being the most disliked trailer in MCU history within the time-frame of just 24 hours. We don’t know what’s worse, that awful record-break or the fact that fans keep trying to ship Carol Danvers with Monica Rambeau, who’s basically her daughter. And also, according to one rumor, the true main character of the movie.

James Gunn blurs the Marvel/DC divide by poaching half of the Creatures Commandos cast from the MCU

Image via Marvel Studios

James Gunn’s DCU definitely needs to take some pointers from the MCU, something the new head honcho has apparently interpreted as meaning he needs to swipe as many Marvel stars over to the rival side as possible. Animated series Creature Commandos has unveiled its full voice cast, and fans are loving the fact that Black Widow‘s David Harbour has been cast as Frankenstein’s Monster. Throw in other MCU vets like Frank Grillo and Maria Bakalova, and this one is definitely commanding comic book lovers’ attentions.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 reveals first looks at the return of Sylvester Stallone and… Nathan Fillion?

Screengrab via Marvel Studios

With just three weeks to go, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has dropped a new promo, which offers our first look at the return of two familiar faces… one of whom we had no idea was even in the film. Sylvester Stallone’s involvement has been an open secret for the longest time, so we’re not surprised to see Stakar Ogoord show up. However, a glimpse of James Gunn’s good pal Nathan Fillion in the trailer is something of a shock, even if it maybe shouldn’t have been. Now we just have to guess who he’s playing. It definitely isn’t Wonder Man this time.

From eternal Iron Man grievances getting re-aired to Deadpool 3 reuniting the full Fox gang, there’s plenty more Marvel updates where these came from.