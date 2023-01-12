Avatar: The Way of Water has managed to prove that cinema is still a relevant experience even in the golden age of streaming, but James Cameron thinks we shouldn’t stop there.

Meanwhile, James Gunn has once again teased the date when he’ll finally announce his plans for the future of DCU amid a flurry of controversial developments — mostly involving the SnyderVerse — and we genuinely don’t know whether to be disappointed or excited.

On the other side of the sci-fi sphere, in a galaxy far, far away, Star Wars fans celebrate the much-anticipated return of a fan-favorite prequel trilogy character who was also a recurring player in The Clone Wars animated series.

The Way of Water is on its way to passing $2 billion at the box office, but instead of celebrating, James Cameron is taking another dig at streaming

The Way of Water could’ve been the final nail in the coffin of a dying tradition, but the sequel proved all its doubters wrong by earning a whopping $1.7 billion in a month. Whether or not the James Cameron-led fictional universe can once again end up in the top five highest-grossing movies of all time is something that only cinemagoers will determine in the weeks to come, but Cameron himself is continuing to trash-talk the streaming business model.

Addressing Avatar‘s huge success on the red carpet of the Golden Globes last night, here’s what the legendary filmmaker said about digital movie platforms: “We’re saying as a society, ‘We need this! We need to go to theaters.’ Enough with the streaming already! I’m tired of sitting on my ass.”

James Gunn tells you when to expect the DCU announcements by not telling you when to expect the DCU announcements

After dismantling the SnyderVerse and burying any hope of its last-minute revival, James Gunn is preparing to embark on a journey that might end with him challenging Marvel’s Kevin Feige himself. But the Guardians of the Galaxy director isn’t prepared to unveil his masterplan for saving the DCU just yet, so when a fan recently asked if it was possible to reveal the info on their birthday, January 14, as a gift, he replied by saying: “For a late birthday present sure.” Now that could mean any date, but at least we know not to expect it until next week at the minimum.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch resurrects a beloved Clone Wars-era character and everyone loses their minds

The Bad Batch is pulling no punches in terms of giving Star Wars fans what they want. The latest instance of this is the return of a fan-favorite character that has been absent from the screen for a very, very long time. That person is none other than CC-2224, also known as Commander Cody, whose final canonical act was to blast Obi-Wan Kenobi out of the air and into the Force-knows-where during the events of Episode III. This isn’t the Cody you remember from The Clone Wars, however, but in case you have yet to watch the latest episode, we’re not going to spoil anything for you here.