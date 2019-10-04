Marvel’s Infinity Saga Blu-Ray Box Set Now Available For Pre-Order

The wait is finally over! Rather than individually collect Blu-Rays for each film in the MCU, fans now have the option of pre-ordering The Infinity Saga box set. Best Buy is currently accepting orders for the collection of 23 Marvel films all bundled together in one exclusive package. The set will cost $549.99 in total, which adds up to roughly $23.91 per movie, and will be released on November 15th.

We’ve been teased by Kevin Feige about this exciting collector’s item for a long time now and the trailer put out last month only increased our excitement. Now, it’s finally on the way and looks to be just as satisfying as promised. Though there’s no official list of features as of yet, we do know at least some of the special additions that this bundle will come with.

Those bonuses are likely to include the following:

All 23 MCU films in 4K UHD and Blu-ray

Exclusive Bonus Disc with deleted and extended scenes and more

Exclusive Matt Ferguson lithograph

Letter from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige

Reprinted signatures of the Original 6 Avengers

$550 Infinity Saga Blu-Ray Box Set Revealed, Arrives Next Month 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Even those who already own all or most of the Marvel movies might still want to dish out the cash for some of these add-ons alone. If not, though, the box set will certainly be the perfect gift for the diehard MCU fan in your life and is likely to keep them entertained for hours on end.

At the very least, it’ll help hold them over during this seemingly endless hiatus. The next MCU film (Black Widow) isn’t scheduled to come out until 2020, which leaves viewers with a long time to reflect back on all of the greatness Marvel has given us us over the past decade.

The Infinity Saga box set is available to pre-order right now using the link below and will be released on November 15th. Be sure to drop a comment in the usual place letting us know if you plan on picking it up.