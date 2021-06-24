Seemingly out of nowhere, Warner Bros. announced last week that a sequel to last year’s animated Mortal Kombat movie, Scorpion’s Revenge, is already in the works and slated for release in the near future. Indeed, unlike the studio’s live-action adaptation, which finally released back in April following years of on-and-off-again production, Battle of the Realms is scheduled to land later this summer, chronologically picking up directly where its predecessor left off.

Embittered following the defeat of his champions at the conclusion of Scorpion’s Revenge, Outworld ruler Shao Kahn entraps Raiden into having his warriors participate in yet another titular tournament to decide the fate of Earthrealm. Should Liu Kang, Sonya, Johnny Cage and friends fail to stave off the Emperor’s encroaching forces this time around, their homeworld will fall to ruin, though even this outcome could be preferable to the one Scorpion is tasked with preventing.

Having avenged Sub-Zero and Quan Chi’s cold-blooded murder of his clan, the undead specter has been entrusted with a quest to locate and secure the Kamidogu, an artifact with the power to resurrect an ancient evil.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle Of The Realms 4K Blu-Ray Announced

Whether he and Raiden will succeed, you’ll just have to find out for yourselves when Battle of the Realms releases. Fans with a preference for physical media can pre-order a boxed copy of the film (pictured above) starting June 28th either in standard Blu-ray or 4K Ultra HD for $29.98. A Combo Pack containing both versions will also be available for an additional $10, all of which come bundled with a digital version for ultimate convenience.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms will be available for purchase in all the above formats on August 31st.