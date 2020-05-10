Netflix Added 4 New Movies And 9 New TV Shows This Weekend

Netflix continues to dominate the streaming competition, with the platform recently putting out a range of intriguing trailers for upcoming projects while also seeing some surprising choices pull in huge amounts of subscribers. Furthermore, the streamer put out thirteen new titles this weekend, including an underrated Jamie Foxx thriller that’s already doing well with audiences, as well as a host of returning and new television shows. But what are the best new movies and series to enjoy on Netflix at the moment?

First up is Sleepless, the previously mentioned Jamie Foxx thriller from 2017, where his character infiltrates a gang to rescue his son. We also get some strong turns from Scoot McNairy and David Harbour in a film that doesn’t have the kindest critical reputation, but has still managed to climb to #2 in the Netflix movie charts this weekend. Also new, or at least returning, on Netflix is the Jennifer Lawrence-starring, and generally unloved House at the End of the Street, where her character has to deal with a new home that has a violent past.

Outside of these titles, we have the Italian drama and Netflix original movie 18 Presents and Terry Crews as the title character in John Henry, wherein he has to protect some runaways from his former gang. On the series side, meanwhile, as we looked at earlier this weekend, the big draws are season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy, the return of Netflix original hit Dead to Me and the second season of the Charmed reboot.

We’re also getting some returning reality shows, a new season of the Netflix animated original The Hollow, the Damien Chazelle-produced The Eddy, and the premiere of the Spanish Netflix drama Valeria. You can check out the full list of additions to Netflix this weekend below:

4 New Movies Added This Weekend 18 Presents (2020) Netflix Original

House at the End of the Street (2012)

John Henry (2020)

Sleepless (2017) 9 New TV Series Added This Weekend Charmed (Season 2) Netflix Original

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 1) Netflix Original

Dead to Me (Season 2) Netflix Original

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 16)

Restaurants on the Edge (Season 2) Netflix Original

Rust Valley Restorers (Season 2) Netflix Original

The Eddy (Limited Series) Netflix Original

The Hollow (Season 2) Netflix Original

Valeria (Season 1) Netflix Original

A solid line-up of titles, then, in a week or so where Netflix have revealed some of their plans for June and also announced that they’re still very much in the Adam Sandler original movie business. Yay?

Have you had a chance to catch up with any of Netflix‘s updated library this weekend, though? As always, let us know in the comments down below.