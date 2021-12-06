Home / movies

Oscar Isaac trends for being 2 fan favorite superheroes at once

Oscar Isaac’s first foray into the superhero genre didn’t go too well, with the actor admitting that he had a miserable experience playing the titular villain in Bryan Singer’s X-Men: Apocalypse, which was greeted by critics with little more than a shrug of indifference.

However, the actor is doubling down on cult favorites after it was revealed that his Spider-Man 2099 will be playing a major supporting role in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, with producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller confirming that his sole request before he agreed to a bigger part was that they didn’t make him boring.

On top of that, post-production on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus series Moon Knight is now in full swing, and given that his futuristic web-slinger was one of Twitter’s hottest topics yesterday, Isaac has been trending again as fans laud him for playing two famed costumed crimefighters at once.

Moon Knight should be out of the gate first, with recent reports claiming it could be set to premiere as soon as February 2022, with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse due in October. Given that the former could run for multiple seasons and the latter is only the first half of a two-part story, we’ve got plenty more superheroism to come from Isaac.

