Oscar Isaac trends for being 2 fan favorite superheroes at once
Oscar Isaac’s first foray into the superhero genre didn’t go too well, with the actor admitting that he had a miserable experience playing the titular villain in Bryan Singer’s X-Men: Apocalypse, which was greeted by critics with little more than a shrug of indifference.
However, the actor is doubling down on cult favorites after it was revealed that his Spider-Man 2099 will be playing a major supporting role in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, with producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller confirming that his sole request before he agreed to a bigger part was that they didn’t make him boring.
On top of that, post-production on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus series Moon Knight is now in full swing, and given that his futuristic web-slinger was one of Twitter’s hottest topics yesterday, Isaac has been trending again as fans laud him for playing two famed costumed crimefighters at once.
-
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
Moon Knight should be out of the gate first, with recent reports claiming it could be set to premiere as soon as February 2022, with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse due in October. Given that the former could run for multiple seasons and the latter is only the first half of a two-part story, we’ve got plenty more superheroism to come from Isaac.