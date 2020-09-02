Rambo Franchise Receiving New 4K Ultra HD Steelbook Collection

It’d be hard to meet someone who grew up in the 70s and 80s without knowing about Sylvester Stallone and his myriad of major hit films. He brought to life fictional boxer Rocky Balboa in the Rocky franchise, starred alongside Kurt Russell in the buddy cop flick Tango & Cash, and even took a stab at musical comedy with Dolly Parton in Rhinestone. And though he’s well-known for those movies and more, one film series really put him on the map as the badass action star he became synonymous with over the years.

Stallone’s role as Vietnam veteran John Rambo for the 1982 action-thriller First Blood made him a sensation in the industry. The pic tells the story of a former Green Beret traveling by foot who stumbles upon abusive law enforcement while passing through a rural town. When he reacts to their unnecessary aggression by fighting back and escaping, it prompts a manhunt that forces him to use his intense training to hunt and kill those seeking to capture him.

The movie was widely praised for Stallone’s performance that showcased how veterans often go without the help they need dealing with severe post-traumatic stress. Additionally, it spawned four sequels throughout the years in the form of Rambo: First Blood II (1985), Rambo III (1988), Rambo (2008) and Rambo: Last Blood (2019), all of which were more action-focused than the dark and dramatic original.

Rambo Joins Rocky As The Latest Sylvester Stallone Character To Get A Statue 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Now, nearly 40 years later, the entire franchise is receiving a 4K Ultra HD steelbook collection with plenty of extras like commentaries and deleted scenes that fans are sure to appreciate. The press release states:

For the first time in its 37-year history, the Rambo series is coming home as a complete SteelBook set – with original art by some of today’s most sought-after illustrators! This definitive collector’s edition of the legendary series features five uniquely designed SteelBooks by celebrated artists Justin Erickson, Ken Taylor, Grzegorz Domaradzki, Vance Kelly, and John Guydo, housed in a custom SteelBook case. It’s a must-have for Rambo fans! Starring Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone (1976, Best Screenplay/Best Actor, Rocky; 2015, Best Actor, Creed), the collection features all five action-packed Rambo films including First Blood, Rambo: First Blood Part II, Rambo III, Rambo, and Rambo: Last Blood. Rambo: The Complete SteelBook Collection will be available on 4K Ultra HD for the suggested retail price of $119.99. The SteelBook Collection is Packed with Special Features from all five Rambo films, including Deleted Scenes, Exclusive Featurettes, Theatrical Trailers, Audio Commentaries, and more!

The only catch is that this Rambo collection will only be available at Best Buy. However, as of this writing, their website has the set listed for the discounted price of only $94.99. Act fast if you’re seeking to secure a preorder, though, as the listing may revert back to the suggested price of $119.99 leading up to its release on October 27th.

Furthermore, it’s a great year to be a Stallone fan, as you can expect a director’s cut of the beloved Rocky IV for its 35th anniversary, and you can even check out two Rambo statues that have been erected in Hope, Washington.