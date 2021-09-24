Scariest Movies & TV On Prime Video For Halloween

Lock the doors and close the windows! Halloween is here, and Prime Video is ready to frighten you with some truly terrifying programming. Whether your taste in horror leans more towards ghosts or ghouls, we’ve got something for everyone in our list of Prime Video’s scariest shows and movies for Halloween.

From spooky short films to classic slasher flicks, there’s something on Prime Video for every horror fan to enjoy! Check out our list of the best scary movies and TV shows on Prime Video and get ready to spend Halloween in front of your TV screen curled up under a blanket!

The Ring

The Ring is a horror film about a cursed videotape that kills whoever watches it after seven days. As you’d expect, teens everywhere played it until their screens turned dark. Their deaths cause Rachel Keller — an investigative reporter — to become interested in what is going on and watching the tape.

The Wicker Man

When a police sergeant is summoned to a rural island community to investigate a missing child, he discovers that his small village is overrun by pagan rituals. As tension mounts in the search for the missing girl, it becomes clear that there’s something sinister lurking in their midst. The Wicker Man will run a chill down your spine.

The Host

The Host is scary, but at times hilarious. The Host, also known as Gwoemul, is a Korean horror movie about an amphibious monster who threatens to make all of humanity his next meal. Directed by Bong Joon-ho, 2006’s The Host has become a cult classic among horror fans.

Them

Them is an anthology series about the many horrors in the United States. Them is scary in a unique way, showing a rotten society, unredeemable people, and uncomfortable moments. The series also intertwines all that with a supernatural plot, which makes the show even scarier.

American Horror Story

American Horror Story is an American anthology horror television series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Each season is conceived as a self-contained miniseries, following a different set of characters and settings and a storyline with its own beginning, middle, and end. Some plot elements are loosely inspired by true events.

Creepshow

Creepshow is an anthology series that is based on the 1982 movie that has the same name. The stories are tales of horror which were written by Stephen King. Whether you’re looking for murder stories or supernatural cases, you’ll find it in Creepshow. Each story is very different from one another, with all different stories, settings, and plot twists.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

The original horror movie from the 90s was written by Lois Duncan is a gripping slasher-flick that tells the story of four high school students who accidentally run over a man with their car. The franchise returns now as an Amazon series and is meant to be a modern take on the 70s novel that inspired the movie.

Besides all these movies and series above, Prime Video has more great horror movies you can watch right now. Check out some of these recommendations and enjoy. Happy Halloween!