Shudder Acquires 3 From Hell For Early 2020 Premiere

3 From Hell was so popular during its three-day theatrical run that director Rob Zombie agreed to give audiences one more night to watch the gory romp on the big screen. Still, there were definitely plenty of fans who weren’t able to catch one of the showings due to their busy schedules and the good news is that the movie that Kevin Smith calls “horror heaven” is now headed to Shudder in early 2020.

The scary streaming service has recently acquired the rights to the film and are planning to release it on the platform some time in the first couple of months of next year. This is great news for those who unfortunately had to miss its theatrical run or for fans who just want to watch the Firefly Family cause widespread chaos all over again.

First Official Images from Rob Zombie’s 3 From Hell 1 of 9

If you haven’t seen it yet, know that 3 From Hell picks up right where the last installment of Zombie’s sadistic franchise left off. A depraved trio of criminals is in the midst of a shootout with police that they miraculously survive due to the Sheriff’s Department’s stormtrooper-esque aim. They soon find themselves stuck behind bars, where they rot for the next fourteen years. The time locked away only causes these animals to grow more evil though and after nearly a decade and a half, Otis B. Driftwood (Bill Moseley) begins plotting the gang’s escape.

For those who don’t subscribe to Shudder, 3 From Hell is also currently available to purchase on Blu-Ray. The disc comes with several never-before-seen features, such as an especially brutal unrated cut of the film and a four-part documentary on how it was all made. Pretty soon, there are going to be multiple ways to watch the flick so there’s no excuse for any so-called horror fan to miss out of one of the most talked about releases of the year.