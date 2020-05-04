Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 4K Blu-Ray Box Set Now 20% Off

May 4th is Star Wars Day, and that’s pretty exciting all on its own. However, it also means that many places are celebrating the cultural phenomenon with a variety of sales and promotions, making it a wonderful opportunity to stock up on various franchise-related content you may have been putting off.

Best Buy is currently offering one such sale on the incredible 4K collection of The Skywalker Saga – you can grab the box set for 20% off if you act fast. That’s $50 off, bringing the cost down to a more reasonable $199.99. Considering the set comes with all 9 of the films in the mainline series, it’s quite a steal for any fan looking to round out their collection.

Sadly, The Skywalker Saga doesn’t come with the spinoff titles Rogue One: A Star Wars Story or Solo: A Star Wars Story, the former of which is easily among the best films in the franchise. That said, it’s still an exceptional deal, and grabbing separate copies of the other two movies shouldn’t run you too much more if you’re hoping to own the whole series.

The Skywalker Saga comes on 27 4K UHD Blu-ray discs and includes additional digital copies of each film. It also comes equipped with a special letter from Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill, and some stellar artwork by Ralph McQuarrie, making it even more worth the purchase for enthusiasts.

If you aren’t big on owning full collections or just can’t afford to go all-in on the box set right now, you’re still in luck – every Star Wars film in The Skywalker Saga is currently streaming on Disney+, thanks to today’s addition of The Rise of Skywalker. There has never been a better time to grab some popcorn with the family and binge one of the world’s most influential and awe-inspiring series.