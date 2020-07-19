Star Wars Concept Art Reveals A Dark-Side Mace Windu

You’ve already seen what Jedi Samurai Leia Organa would look like and now, some more leaked concept art from a canceled Star Wars game depicts Darth Mace Windu.

Mace Windu was an important character in the Prequel Trilogy and an integral part of the Clone Wars, not to mention the Jedi Council. He even briefly served as the Master of the Jedi Order, whose rank is even higher than Grand Master Yoda. Unfortunately for his fans, Windu died at the hands of Palpatine in the last days of the Galactic Republic. Though over the years, we’ve seen a lot of reimaginings of what really went down in Revenge of the Sith, especially through fan fiction. In some of them, Windu survives his fall and sets out to take revenge on Palpatine for destroying the Jedi Order. In others, he goes down a completely different path and chooses exile, much like Obi-Wan and Yoda.

But if the canceled Star Wars: Battlefront 4 ever saw the light of day, we could’ve seen a dark-side version of the revered Jedi Master. As you can see in the newly leaked concept art below, not only does Windu’s violet saber give him away as a sinister Sith Lord, but his appearance would also have been rough, ominous, and menacing.

What’s really interesting about the design is that Windu has retained his scars. So, technically, this takes place after the rise of the Empire. But what could compel the devout Jedi Master to forsake his code and join the dark side? Well, probably the same thing that’d allow Battlefront 4 to also feature a dark-side Luke and a redeemed Vader.

That would certainly be an interesting aspect to explore and as most Star Wars fans would probably agree, we’re still hoping that the Mouse House eventually decides to resurrect Windu in future projects.