Sub-Zero Will Reportedly Have A Significant Role In Future Mortal Kombat Movies

Joe Taslim signed a multi-picture contract when he agreed to star as Sub-Zero in the Mortal Kombat reboot, and from the sounds of things, he’s planning to make the most of it. The actor has already outlined his intentions for several projects that would put him front and center, including a Sub-Zero spinoff and a prequel that follows Bi-Han’s early years as part of the Lin Kuei, as well as his eventual reintroduction as the undead Noob Saibot.

Sub-Zero may have met his fiery demise at the end of the recent reboot, but Shang Tsung’s proclamation that “death is just another portal” was studio shorthand for ‘everyone’s coming back in the sequel, so don’t worry about it.’ On that note, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Enola Holmes 2 was in development long before Netflix announced it last week – that the frosty fan favorite is set to be a huge part of future Mortal Kombat movies and will have a big presence in the franchise moving forward.

Scorpion And Sub-Zero Prepare For Battle In Mortal Kombat BTS Photos 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The sequel hasn’t been given an official green light quite yet, but we’re all expecting it, while there’ve already been tales of animated feature films, multiple spinoffs and an episodic HBO Max series, so it’s not as if we’ll be getting starved of Mortal Kombat content over the next few years after the big screen reinvention of the property did strong business at the box office by the standards of the COVID-19 era.

Taslim was easily one of the best parts of Mortal Kombat, too, so fans will be more than happy to see him play a much bigger role in whatever comes next for the resurgent video game property.