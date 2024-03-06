SUGA Agust D Tour ‘D-Day’ Movie release dates, tickets, theaters, and more

The BTS boys might be missing in action (stage idol action, that is) due to their stints in the military, but they’re still making sure ARMYs are well-fed in their absence.

Not only is SUGA‘s 2023 tour coming to theater and IMAX screens across the globe, but V is putting out new music, while j-hope is taking his birthday as an opportunity to gift fans with a whole new docu-series and album — all of it prepared before each member’s enlistment date.

The SUGA Agust D Tour was the rapper’s first and only solo world tour, taking him to six countries (five Asian countries and the United States) across almost 30 dates. A grand farewell before leaving public life for 21 months. The “Haegeum” musician’s conscription will be three months longer than his peers’ since, due to a past shoulder injury, SUGA decided to enlist in social service work instead of active duty.

Although the artist live-streamed his Japan and South Korea concerts for ARMYs around the world, even providing showings in cinemas, this upcoming movie is professionally filmed, edited, and produced. No more distorted audio and glitchy visuals, this is the full Agust D experience.

When is D-Day The Movie coming to theaters?

D-Day The Movie is screening in theaters globally for two dates only, on April 11 and 13. The Japan showings will happen on April 24. The concert film will capture the rapper’s final concerts at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea — three encore dates under the banner SUGA | Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE FINAL, which featured special performances by fellow BTS members Jungkook, Jimin, and RM. SUGA left each of his bandmates on stage to perform their solo work, after they joined him to sing the Agust D tracks “Burn It,” fan-favorite “Tony Montana,” and the first-ever live performance of “Strange.”

The D-Day Tour was defined by the intimacy of SUGA’s performance as he made his way through his three Agust D albums, Agust D, D-2, and D-Day, and his solo music within BTS in both high-production and acoustic sets. The stage was slowly picked apart as the concert progressed, leaving the artist on the venue floor by the last song, aptly titled “The Last,” a powerful angry anthem about Yoongi’s hardships before becoming a K-Pop idol.

When will the tickets for D-Day The Movie go on sale?

Image via Trafalgar Releasing

Tickets for the D-Day The Movie concert film go on sale March 12, at 8 am PT/11 am ET/3 pm GMT/10 pm ICT for both regular and premium formats like IMAX. The movie is being distributed by Trafalgar Releasing.

Links for each country’s ticket sale will be available on sugathemovie.com, but fans are advised to check their local venues for additional screening dates.