BTS’ J-Hope ‘HOPE ON THE STREET’ release date, time, trailer and more

We’ve been going through a dry spell for a couple of months now, ARMY. Now that all the tannies are officially in the military, we’ve been craving more BTS content to get us through the military wives’ drought. Thankfully, we can always count on J-Hope to never let us suffer for too long.

Recommended Videos

With only a few months away before the return of our favorite tuna-lover Jin, HYBE really isn’t allowing us to dwell on despair for too long by releasing a whole set of J-Hope-related content in the upcoming weeks. From a docu-series titled HOPE ON THE STREET to a new record featuring the Bangtan maknae, Jungkook, it’s fair to say that we’re being well-fed. With that said, if you’re hoping to catch the documentary on the day it drops, here is everything you need to know.

Where and when to watch HOPE ON THE STREET?

via Prime Video

The new J-Hope documentary, HOPE ON THE STREET, will be available to watch on Prime Video starting Thursday, March 28. It will debut in over 240 countries and territories worldwide, with new episodes coming out weekly. Despite being only six episodes long, ARMY can expect new episodes to be released every Thursday and Friday.

It will also become the third piece of content hailing from HYBE and Prime Video’s collaborative contract, joining the BTS: Yet to Come concert film, as well as BTS’ appearance on MTV Unplugged, which is also available on the platform. The new docu-series will also be a new addition to BTS’ lengthy television and film catalog.

What is the docu-series HOPE ON THE STREET about?

The docu-series will highlight J-Hope’s journey into the world of dance, revealing his origins in this fiercely competitive industry — a domain where he not only excelled but also became synonymous with excellence. It will commemorate his 12th year in the industry, tracing back his roots as a dancer while he travels around the globe, meeting new people in each city.

Throughout the episodes, Jung Hoseok will be accompanied by his former dance instructor, Boogaloo Kin, as they explore numerous cosmopolitan cities worldwide, including Osaka, Seoul, Paris, New York, and Gwangju. Together, they will encounter inspiring dancers, endeavoring to bridge the past, present, and future for BTS’ lead dancer.

As an added treat for ARMY, the docu-series will also premiere new songs featured in the Hope on the Street Vol. 1 record, which is set for release on March 29. While not necessarily a new album, it will be a special record comprised of six tracks, following his 2022 solo release Jack in the Box. Additionally, it will mark the first musical release from a BTS member since all the members began their mandatory conscription.