Warner Bros. Announces Superman: Red Son Release Date

Just days after its first trailer arrived, Superman: Red Son has got an official release date. Warner Bros. Animation confirmed today that their next DC animated movie will be available to buy on digital from February 25th, 2020. A few weeks later, you can get it on physical media, too, from March 17th.

“Superman: Red Son will be available on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (USA $39.99 SRP; Canada $43.99 SRP) and Blu-ray Combo Pack (USA $24.98 SRP; Canada $34.97 SRP) as well as on Digital. The 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack features an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc in 4K with HDR, a Blu-ray disc featuring the film in hi-definition, and a digital version of the movie. The Blu-ray Combo Pack features a Blu-ray disc with the film in hi-definition, a DVD with the film in standard definition, and a digital version of the movie.”

Superman: Red Son is based on the 2003 Elseworlds tale, one of the most notable alternate universe DC stories ever told. It explores a parallel world where Kal-El’s Kryptonian pod didn’t land in Smallville, Kansas but Communist Russia. Like the comic, the movie will follow the Soviet Superman as he works closely with his mentor Josef Stalin to crush his enemies, including the U.S. Red Son also features alt-takes on familiar heroes like Batman and Green Lantern.

DC Reveals First Look At Superman: Red Son Animated Movie 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The story is brought to life by an all-star cast including Jason Isaacs as Kal-El, Amy Acker as Lois Lane, Diedrich Bader as Lex Luthor, Roger Craig Smith as Batman, Vanessa Marshall as Wonder Woman, Phil LaMarr as Jon Stewart, Phil Morris as James Olsen, Paul Williams as Brainiac and Sasha Roiz as Hal Jordan. The release also comes with the DC Showcase short, The Phantom Stranger.

DC’s animated movies don’t always get it right when adapting classic comic book stories for the screen – this year’s Batman: Hush was heavily criticized by some fans, for example – but let’s hope they stick the landing with this dark, multi-faceted retelling of the Superman legend.