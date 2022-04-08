The 10 most wholesome anime shows and movies

Anime can tell a lot of stories. From the action-packed shonen like Naruto and Attack on Titan, to the classic isekai like No Game No Life and Sword Art Online, there are times when you just want to sit down and watch something wholesome without the complicated plot. Whether you’re looking for a show that will make you laugh, or make you grab the nearest tissue box, there are anime out there that will do the trick.

Here are the top 10 most wholesome anime shows and movies worth watching.

10. K-on

K-on is an anime about five friends who are in a high school band together. Each of them has different quirks, personalities, and music experiences but all work together to make wonderful and fun music. The anime had two seasons and a movie, showing these girls’ journeys as musicians, friends, and high school students.

9. Daily Life of High School Boys

If you want to watch something with no commitment, this anime is for you. Daily Lives of High School Boys is about three schoolboy friends and their relationships with their family and peers. Each episode consists of different interactions with no continuation whatsoever. It’s easy to consume, you will laugh and sometimes cry as you watch these boys go through their daily lives.

8. Weathering With You

Weathering With You is an anime film that mixes the Japanese supernatural with a modern setting. The film follows Hodaka Morishima as he befriends Hina Amano, a girl who can control the weather, and her younger brother Nagisa. The characters make a profit from Amano’s abilities as they survive living in the city without their parents. The film is not only wholesome, but will also make you want to root for these characters.

7. Special A

Special A is an anime about the top seven students in a prestigious school. The main protagonist, Hikari Hanazono, is ranked second, and comes from a working-class background, while the rest of her peers come from a rich background. The anime is filled with competition, a bit of romance, and family secrets that all slowly unravel throughout the series.

6. Fruits Basket

One of the more poignant shows on this list, Fruits Basket follows orphaned Tohru Honda as she learns the family secrets of the Sohma household. The anime shows each member’s different personalities, as well as their struggles. But at the same time, you witness Tohru’s journey to live her life without her family as she relies on her friends for support. The plight of Tohru, Yuki, Kyo, and Shigure Sohma is absolutely heartwarming, you’ll need to have a box of tissues at the ready for this one.

5. Your Name

A story of two characters forced to come to terms with their circumstances,Your Name was the most talked-about anime film of 2016. With its cinematography and plot, it will leave viewers hooked until the very end. The anime follows two teenagers, Taki Tachibana and Mitsuha Miyamizu. The two get to experience each other’s daily lives after being dissatisfied with their own. It’s a wholesome Freaky Friday story with a satisfying payoff.

4. Way of the Househusband

Way of the Househusband attempts to reimagine the image of the Yakuza. They’re now portrayed as everyday people rather than dangerous men equivalent to the mafia. The anime is comedic with minor scenes of violence. And with a live-action film adaptation already announced, now is the best time to start getting invested.

3. Ouran High School Host Club

Ouran High School Host Club is a comedy surrounding Haruhi Fujioka, who is forced into a life of indentured servitude in a host club after accidentally breaking an expensive vase. Throughout her time in the host club, not only does she befriend her fellow hosts but also learns more about their life and why they chose to join the club. It’s an anime worth binging.

2. Whisper of the Heart

A story of intertwining love stories, Whisper of the Heart follows junior high school girl, Shizuku Tsukishima. Shizuku’s creativity is inspired by Seiji, a musician. If you enjoyed films like Spirited Away and Ponyo, then you will love Whisper of the heart. It’s a coming-of-age story filled with comedy, a bit of drama, and some romance. John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” also plays a small role in the film as it’s played in different parts, but with some of the lyrics changed.

1. Komi Can’t Communicate

Komi Can’t Communicate is the latest anime worth watching if you’re after something wholesome. It follows Komi Shouko, a girl with a communication disorder, as she attempts to make 100 friends in her school. Helping her is Tadano Hitohito, a normal average guy. As they navigate their way in their school filled with people with unique quirks and personalities, Tadano learns the full extent of Komi’s inability to communicate and socialize with the other teens. You can watch season one on Netflix before season two comes out.

Normally, anime is a terrific genre to engage in when you want to unwind and tap into your supernatural storytelling side. But if you’re looking for something a bit more esoteric, think of anime as more of a medium than a genre. There is an anime for everyone, it all depends on where you look. Whether you want something serialized or episodic, something to laugh or cry to, or just want something simple and easy to follow, you should consider giving these anime a watch.