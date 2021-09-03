The Best Tablets For Streaming And Watching Movies

When it comes to convenience, tablets offer the best options available for streaming and watching movies, TV, and pretty much any other kind of media. They are easier to setup and maintain than a personal computer, and are far more portable than the common laptop.

With so many different versions of so many different tablets coming onto the market, it can be a bit of a chore trying to find the right one for you. Here’s a list of the best streaming tablets on the market today, complete with their specifications and differences.

Image by Apple

The Apple iPad Pro features the high-performing M1 chip with one of the most powerful on-board graphics for a personal computer found today. The tablet, which is known for its long lifespan SSD, lasting battery life, and convenient iOS, is among the most luxurious options for streaming and watching movies.

Specifications M1 chip, a minimum of 128GB SSD storage, four speakers, 8GB of RAM on models up to 512GB storage / 16GB of RAM on models up to 2TB storage, and either an 11in or 12.9in display.

Image by Venturer

Venturer’s Luna Max is an affordable tablet that strikes the fine balance between cheap and effective. This option comes with the Android 10 OS and has access to common apps such as Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and more. All of these services can be enjoyed on a 1080p resolution on a 14in screen.

Specifications A 14in screen, 3GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a microSD slot for storage upgrades, quad-core 1.3GHz processor, four hour battery life, and detachable keyboard.

Image via Amazon

Another cheap option, the Amazon Fire 10 is one the most effective budget tablets on the market today. For under $200, the Amazon Fire 10 gets you 32GB of upgradeable storage, 12 hours of battery life, and access to Amazon’s App Store.

Specifications Octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM, 32GB / 64GB of storage, a microSD slot for storage upgrades, 12 hour battery life, and compatibility with Amazon App Store.

Image by Microsoft

The first tablet on the list that operates on Windows OS, the Surface Pro X is an expensive luxury tablet that features a variety of high storage SSD options, a high resolution that makes streaming and watching movies extremely enjoyable, and a 7.3 millimeter thin design that makes it one of the best performing and most portable tablets on the market.

Specifications 8GB / 16GB of RAM, up to 516GB of SSD storage, Windows 10 OS, touchscreen / keyboard, and SQ1 processor.

Image by Microsoft

If the Surface Pro X seemed like a good option if not for the price, then the Surface Pro 7 is a worthy consideration to replace it. The Surface Pro 7 is a similar option to the X in design, capabilities, RAM, and storage options, but cuts its price by switching out the SSD with a hard drive and the SQ1 / SQ2 processor with various Intel replacements.

Specifications Intel i3 / i5 / i7 CPU, 8GB / 16GB RAM, 10.5 hour battery life, 12.3in touchscreen, and Windows 10 OS, with a free upgrade to Windows 11 when available.

Image by Lenovo

Lenovo’s Yoga Duet 7i is another high quality tablet that operates on Windows 10 OS. The 14in touchscreen tablet actually advertises itself as a premium laptop thanks to its high performing 11th generation i7 CPU, but functions as a luxury tablet all the same. The CPU can make easy work of any need, including streaming TV, movies, and more. In addition, it can also double as a light, portable workstation for video and audio editing.

Specifications A 14in touchscreen, Windows 10 OS, 12GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, an i7-1165G7 CPU, and 1080p resolution.

Image by Samsung

For those who value compact design over everything else, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a quality tablet. Its greatest asset is its mid-ranged price, making it an affordable alternative to some of the luxury options on this list. The Tab S6 Lite’s 10.4in screen and slim design offer an easy streaming experience for movies and TV alike, and the device’s Android operating system offers quick access for hundreds of common mobile apps.